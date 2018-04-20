Latest update April 20th, 2018 12:56 AM

Maurees Skeete to officiate in CONCACAF Women’s U17 Championship

Maureese Skeete

Maureese Skeete, Guyana’s only FIFA Female Referee will officiate in the CONCACAF Women’s U17 Championship scheduled for Nicaragua from April 19 – 24, 2018. Skeete, will be among 28 match officials who will be there to officiate in the tournament, which will decide CONCACAF’s representatives in the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup in Uruguay 2018.
The eight-nation, biennial tournament will see the first double-header being played on April 19 with Puerto Rico vs Haiti and host Nicaragua vs Mexico. The group will end with Costa Rica vs Bermuda.
The tournament has eight Referees, 12 Assistant Referees, four Assessors, four Assessors In Training and one Supervisor for the Assessors in Training. The match officials with outstanding performance has a high probability for selection to officiate in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the stated tournament in Uruguay as the CONCACAF representatives.

