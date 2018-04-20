Maurees Skeete to officiate in CONCACAF Women’s U17 Championship

Latest update April 20th, 2018 12:56 AM
Maureese Skeete, Guyana’s only FIFA Female Referee will officiate in the CONCACAF Women’s U17 Championship scheduled for Nicaragua from April 19 – 24, 2018. Skeete, will be among 28 match officials who will be there to officiate in the tournament, which will decide CONCACAF’s representatives in the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup in Uruguay 2018.
The eight-nation, biennial tournament will see the first double-header being played on April 19 with Puerto Rico vs Haiti and host Nicaragua vs Mexico. The group will end with Costa Rica vs Bermuda.
The tournament has eight Referees, 12 Assistant Referees, four Assessors, four Assessors In Training and one Supervisor for the Assessors in Training. The match officials with outstanding performance has a high probability for selection to officiate in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the stated tournament in Uruguay as the CONCACAF representatives.
Apr 20, 2018Calvin Chapman It is the business end of the round-robin phase of the National Club Basketball Championship which is dubbed “Road to Mecca V’ and the teams are going hard at each other for places...
Apr 20, 2018
Apr 20, 2018
Apr 20, 2018
I am not going to use this space to engage someone named GHK Lall, because I don’t think that individual has ever had... more
The US$18M signing bonus which the government received from Exxon Mobil has become part of a magician’s bag of tricks.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Writing in the British Guardian Newspaper on April 10, my colleague, Professor Phillip Murphy, the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]