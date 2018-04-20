Long-awaited policy to be unveiled by June: Minister

Georgetown, Guyana, CMC – Sports Minister Dr George Norton believes Guyana should have its much anticipated National Sports Policy by June. The document, which is being compiled based on consultations over the last two years, is expected to chart a course for government, coaches, and athletes in the development of the sports industry.

”We are hoping before the end of the first half of the year we would have it completed,” Norton said. However, government’s top sports official warned the policy was too critical to be rushed, noting that adequate time needed to be given to its compilation, especially if it was to have a wide-reaching impact. “We are trying to get the involvement of more stakeholders,” said Norton.

”The input must not only be at the level of the organisations but also the participants right across the length and breadth of Guyana.” When the policy is completed, it is expected to govern the structures, programmes and infrastructure which are critical for recreational and high-performance sport.

It will also facilitate the achievement of sports objectives over the next decade. Last year, Norton underscored the importance of the policy, pointing out that in its absence, Guyana could not properly develop the raw talent present in the country.

The view has been supported by President David Granger who believes sports can only become a major economic success with the presence of the policy.”All of Guyana could bring their talents to bear to improve their lives and to improve the quality of life of the whole country,” he said at the opening of the 20th Upper Mazaruni District Games last year.

”We want to see in this National Sports Policy, every region doing what the Upper Mazaruni is doing …”