Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continues tonight

The Silvercity Hard-Court will come alive tonight, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, continues with six group matches. The opening fixture will pit Young Kings against Assassa Ballers from 19:30hrs, while Wisroc will lock horns with Next Level at 20:00hrs.

In the third fixture, Big Guns take aim at Cherokee Park from 20:30hrs, while the fourth fixture will witness Team 25 battling NK Ballers from 21:00hrs. In the fifth matchup, Swag Entertainment will match skills with Quiet Storm from 21:30hrs, while Silver Bullets faceoff with High Rollers in the final showdown at 22:00hrs.

The event features 16 teams divided into four groups of four. Group-A consists of NK Ballers, Assassa Ballers, Young Kings and Team 25, while group-B comprises Amelia’s Ward Russians, Hard-Knocks, Amazings and defending champion Dave and Celina All-Stars.

Group-C features Swag Entertainment, Cherokee Park, Big Guns and Quiet Storm, while Group-D comprise of Silver Bullets, High Rollers, Next Level and Wisroc. At the end of the group stage, the top two finishers from each pool will progress to the quarterfinal elimination round. The respective winners will advance to the semi-final stage, with the losers proceeding to the Guinness Plate Championship.

The other playing dates are April 22nd, 25th, 1st and 5th. Winner of the competition will pocket $400,000 and the championship trophy. They will also earn an automatic berth to the National Championship.

On the other hand, the second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 respectively and the corresponding accolade.

Fixtures for April 20th-Young Kings vs Assassa Ballers-19:30hrs; Next Level vs Wisroc-20:00hrs; Cherokee Park vs Big Guns-20:30hrs; Team 25 vs NK Ballers-21:00hrs; Swag vs Quiet Storm-21:30hrs; Silver Bullets vs High Rollers-22:00hrs.