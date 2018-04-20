Latest update April 20th, 2018 12:56 AM

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Demerara FA… BV Triumph United consolidate at the top; double header on tomorrow

Apr 20, 2018 Sports 0

BV Triumph United (BVTU) has continued their resurgence in East Coast football as they continue to consolidate their hold at the top of the standings in the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League.
BVTU won their last match against Victoria Scorpions by a 3-1 and will be seeking to continue their winnings ways when they play again as they are the only unbeaten team. Matches will continue tomorrow at the Golden Grove Ground which is being developed as the Mecca of the game on the East Bank.
Buxton United will open against Ann’s Grove at 14:00hrs followed by Mahaica Determinators and Victoria Scorpions.
Latest Points Table
Teams P W L D F A GD Points
BV Triumph United 6 6 0 0 29 4 25 18
Buxton United 6 4 1 1 19 5 14 13
Ann’s Grove United 4 2 2 0 7 4 3 6
Mahaica Determinators 5 2 3 0 6 10 -4 6
Buxton Stars 6 1 2 3 7 20 -13 6
Victoria Scorpions 5 1 2 2 9 12 -3 5
Plaisance Panthers 4 1 1 2 6 12 -6 5
Golden Stars 7 0 5 2 8 22 -14 2

Kobras sting Jets to secure semis berth; Ravens edge Raiders to keep semifinal hope alive

Kobras sting Jets to secure semis berth; Ravens edge Raiders to keep...

Apr 20, 2018

Calvin Chapman It is the business end of the round-robin phase of the National Club Basketball Championship which is dubbed "Road to Mecca V' and the teams are going hard at each other for places...
Read More
YBG/NSBF Regionals… Tutorial, President's College, Nations win in U19 division yesterday

YBG/NSBF Regionals… Tutorial, President’s...

Apr 20, 2018

BCB to host countywide 40-Overs 2nd Div. tourney

BCB to host countywide 40-Overs 2nd Div. tourney

Apr 20, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East...

Apr 20, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Bank FA… Champions Timehri Panthers and Mocha Champs to bring curtains down tomorrow

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East...

Apr 20, 2018

Edward 'Screw' Richmond U18 Schools Football… Defending champs Christianburg Wismar oppose New Silvercity in today's final

Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond U18 Schools...

Apr 20, 2018

