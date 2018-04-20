GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Demerara FA… BV Triumph United consolidate at the top; double header on tomorrow

BV Triumph United (BVTU) has continued their resurgence in East Coast football as they continue to consolidate their hold at the top of the standings in the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League.

BVTU won their last match against Victoria Scorpions by a 3-1 and will be seeking to continue their winnings ways when they play again as they are the only unbeaten team. Matches will continue tomorrow at the Golden Grove Ground which is being developed as the Mecca of the game on the East Bank.

Buxton United will open against Ann’s Grove at 14:00hrs followed by Mahaica Determinators and Victoria Scorpions.

Latest Points Table

Teams P W L D F A GD Points

BV Triumph United 6 6 0 0 29 4 25 18

Buxton United 6 4 1 1 19 5 14 13

Ann’s Grove United 4 2 2 0 7 4 3 6

Mahaica Determinators 5 2 3 0 6 10 -4 6

Buxton Stars 6 1 2 3 7 20 -13 6

Victoria Scorpions 5 1 2 2 9 12 -3 5

Plaisance Panthers 4 1 1 2 6 12 -6 5

Golden Stars 7 0 5 2 8 22 -14 2