Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond U18 Schools Football… Defending champs Christianburg Wismar oppose New Silvercity in today’s final

Ojai Whittington – New Silvercity Secondary

Emanuel Atkins – New Silvercity Secondary

The 10th Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Memorial Secondary Schools Under-18 football championship final in Linden today will be a repeat of last year’s championship game as reigning champions Christianburg Wismar ‘Multi’ and New Silvercity Secondary face off.
Both schools won their respective semi finals by identical 1-0 margins over rivals Wisburg and Mackenzie High on Wednesday last at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.
New Silvercity earned their final berth following a tense win, courtesy of their leading scorer in the tournament Emanuel Atkins whose left foot shot following a rebounded from a corner was slapped home in the 48th minute.
Christinaburg Wismar survived a tough test against the home side and were able to touch in the winning strike via a header from Raul Semple in the 57th minute who was on the end of an Omar Brewley free kick which was taken on the left side edge of the 18 yards box.
The Dellon Peters Coached Multi quest for the title would be led by Omar Brewley in attack with fellow forward Randy Pickering assisting along with midfielders Andre Mayers and Brinsley Allicock while defenders Oshia Prince and Randy Douglas would be complimented by custodian, Decklan Lee.
New Silvercity, Coached by Dwalon Farrell are confident of turning things around this time, boasts Farrell. He has in his lineup the leading goal scorer in Emanuel Atkins with seven to his credit.
Support will come from Ojai Whittington, Shane Haynes, Donovan Alsopp, Chad Henry, Seon Allicock and Deuel Thomas. Among the prizes on offer will be for the Best Defense Player, Top Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper and the Most Valuable Player.
It is expected that officials from the Regional Education Office of Region 10 (Upper Demerara/ Upper Berice) and the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) will on hand to witness the final today from 16:15hrs at the Wisburg Secondary Ground.
The third place play-off between Wisburg Secondary and Mackenzie High kicks off at 14:145hrs.

