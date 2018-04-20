Dept. of Education dismisses “baseless allegations” against head teacher – Region recommends disciplinary action against teacher

The Department of Education, Region Four has dismissed what it determined were “baseless allegations” made against Ms Wendy Norville, Head Teacher of the Diamond/Grove Primary School.

The claims, which were made by a teacher at the school via the letter columns of the daily newspapers alleged, among other things, that the head teacher was acting like a dictator when she refused to refund monies used for the purchasing of services and materials.

The Region, in a statement, said that the teacher was not cooperative and was deliberately creating undue challenges for teachers at the learning institution.

A team headed by Education Officer for the Primary division, Ms. Stembiso Grant and which included senior Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Regional Vice President, Collis Nicholson, made a visit to the school and held discussions with the head teacher and the senior staff members in an attempt to address the issues at the school.

However, after a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the teacher who was making the allegations was doing so to create strife and mischief, since it was discovered that the allegations were untrue.

As a result of the fallout, the education officials agreed to make additional training available to aid in the development of management and working relationship skills among the teaching staff.

She stated that a more cohesive approach would be taken towards advancing the welfare and interest of the school.

A senior mistress at the school also spoke about the teacher’s unwillingness to cooperate with the head teacher, urging both parties to work together. She called upon the Education Department to visit more often. She told the teachers that the interest of the children at the school must be the main focus.

The Education Department stated that they are disappointed in the teacher in question, for going to the media first without allowing the department to first investigate the matter.

The department urged teachers to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) stressing that the department remains committed to ensuring that all concerns, issues and differences are amicably and positively resolved.

According to a close source from the Region’s Education department, the unit has recommended that the ministry take disciplinary action against the teacher for several other unrelated matters.