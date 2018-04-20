Breaking news between mother and daughter

A man come home from work one night and go straight to the bedroom and start fuh mek love to ee wife.

When ee done, he go to de kitchen fuh get some cold water because he thirsty. As soon As he hit de kitchen he see ee wife there also looking for something in the fridge.

He ask she how she get to the kitchen so quick when dem just finish mekking love.

De wife screamed: “WHAT…..WHAT LOVE?!!! That was my mother in the bedroom. She was tired when she come suh I leh her sleep in we room.

In a passion, she run to she mother in de bedroom and ask she why she didn’t seh anything when her husband was mekking love to her.

Mama reply: “You know me and you husband don’t talk.”

Dem boys seh Jagdeo don’t talk too because every time ee open ee mouth is lies and more lies. Yesterday, as usual, he had a press conference.

When dem boys hear wha he seh it woulda been better if he did keep ee mouth shut and leh people believe he is a thief.

Instead, ee open ee mouth and confirm it. De thing that put ee mouth in trouble is when he seh de coalition govt should have put de US$18 million signing bonus wha Soulja Bai get secretly into de Consolidated Fund.

He went further to seh that was de legal thing to do. Under his presidency that is de same Bharrat Jagdeo who open hundreds, yes, hundreds of bank accounts and thief out millions from de very Consolidated Fund.

Dem boys always seh nutten this man talk should be believed; not a word, not a sentence. He is a pathological liar and a chronic scamp.

Dem boys seh dem got another man, GHK, who sound like Jagdeo. He don’t know de difference between trust and cash; decency and lawlessness.

He write and cuss down de Waterfalls paper. He seh how de Big Market paper is de most trusted paper in Guyana. Dem bys ain’t got a doubt bout that. De vendors demself seh that.

If dem don’t get trust from de paper company nobody would ever see de paper pun de road fuh read dem letter wha GHK does write.

Talk half and if you want learn big words read GHK but if you don’t want learn nutten listen to Jagdeo.