BCB to host countywide 40-Overs 2nd Div. tourney

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) in its ongong quest to play cricket at all levels would be hosting a countywide 2nd Division competition as the Board has been able to secure a major sponsor which would be unveiled shortly.

The Tournament would be 40-overs per side while teams would be at least 12 Zones to allow for early completion. BCB President Hilbert Foster is urging all 2nd Division Clubs in the Ancient County to register before April 30. West Berbice clubs can contact David Black on 624 7607 while Dennis D’Andrade is the contact person for Upper Corentyne, 621 00014.

President Foster or Secretary Robby Saywack are the contact persons for Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje areas and can be reached on 337 4562 or 660 0049, respectively. The Board, Foster stated would be very firm on lifting the standard of the game at this level and teams would be required to make sure that all players are attired in white uniform only.

Teams who cannot play in whites are advised that they would not be allowed to participate. Foster further noted that it is quite embarrassing to witness BCB 2nd Division competition with players attired in various colours.

No non-Berbician would be allowed to play in the tournament as the main objective is to develop local talent. Entrance fee would be free but teams would have to pay a Protest Fee if they want to Protest any match.

Teams would only be allowed two First Division players. Under-19 players shall not be considered First Division players. The new BCB Executive has embarked on a massive programme of playing at every level.