As Education Ministry REdO’s meeting continues…GTU President says “we versus you” relationship a thing of the past

The President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union [GTU] Mr Mark Lyte has said that the relationship between his union and the Ministry of Education has improved tremendously. He has credited the leadership of the Ministry for this new disposition.
Lyte noted that although the relationship has improved, there are still issues to be addressed by the union and the Ministry. It is against this backdrop that Lyte has advocated for a closer cordial relationship between the Ministry and the GTU.
Even as he insisted that the GTU remains committed as a partner in the education process, Lyte said, “We understand our role here in Guyana. Our children’s future lies squarely at the feet of the teachers and the Ministry.”
During a presentation at the Regional Education Officers retreat in Mahdia, Region Eight [Potaro-Siparuni], Lyte said that the simple act of him being invited to make a presentation at the forum is testimony to the improved relationship between the two entities.
