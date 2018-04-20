As Education Ministry REdO’s meeting continues…GTU President says “we versus you” relationship a thing of the past

The President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union [GTU] Mr Mark Lyte has said that the relationship between his union and the Ministry of Education has improved tremendously. He has credited the leadership of the Ministry for this new disposition.

Lyte noted that although the relationship has improved, there are still issues to be addressed by the union and the Ministry. It is against this backdrop that Lyte has advocated for a closer cordial relationship between the Ministry and the GTU.

Even as he insisted that the GTU remains committed as a partner in the education process, Lyte said, “We understand our role here in Guyana. Our children’s future lies squarely at the feet of the teachers and the Ministry.”

During a presentation at the Regional Education Officers retreat in Mahdia, Region Eight [Potaro-Siparuni], Lyte said that the simple act of him being invited to make a presentation at the forum is testimony to the improved relationship between the two entities.

During his presentation to Regional Education Officers [REdOs], Lyte, an educator himself, said, “your goals for education in the various regions/education districts cannot be achieved without the teachers you manage.” It was at this juncture that the GTU President said that the “we versus you” relationship that previously existed between the GTU and the Ministry has no business in the education system.He believes that it is imperative that the two parties work collaboratively for the benefit of the nation’s children. The GTU President used the forum to share with the education officers some issues of concern to his union.“The movement of teachers within the region/district without the approval of the Teaching Service Commission [TSC] is an issue of concern to us,” Lyte added. He however assured that such occurrences will not prevail, since there was a new TSC installed.In a very ‘frank’ and cordial discourse, Lyte mentioned that there are yet some health and safety issues that must be addressed in some schools. He therefore urged Ministry officials to address the infrastructural needs of schools. Notwithstanding these and other challenges, he believes that the relationship the union shares with the Ministry is continuously improving and this augurs well for the education system.Further, Lyte said that he is hopeful that Cabinet finds favour with the recommendations contained in the report prepared by the High Level Task Force on teachers’ salary increases. He said that if these recommendations are implemented, it will produce an even greater level of collaboration.Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Education Officer [Administration], Ms Ingrid Trotman, said that it is now a policy to have GTU officers present at functions hosted by the Ministry. She said that this is important since the GTU plays a very important role in the education delivery process.Trotman also revealed that the Education Ministry will ensure that monthly meetings with the GTU and her body are held so that there can be information sharing between the two parties so that the children benefit in a meaningful way.Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, since assuming that portfolio, has called on all concerned in the education process to work in unison for the advancement of the education system.