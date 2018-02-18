West Dem / East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Showstoppers produce clinical display to retain crown

Latest update February 18th, 2018 12:51 AM
Supported by a large band of home fans, reigning champions Showstoppers produced a clinical display to halt the ambitions of ESPN to win the final of the West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition which ended on Friday at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Close to two thousand fans braved the inclement weather to witness the highly anticipated final that featured arguably the two best teams in the competition and while the surface was a bit discomforting due to the rains, Showstoppers was the team that seemed to master the conditions better and romped to an easy 3-0 win and the top prize of $400,000, championship trophy and a spot in the national playoffs.
It meant that it was the third time in succession that Showstoppers have won the title and therefore can rightly assume the title of ‘Kings’ of the West Side.
It was once again the Marvin Josiah and Dexroy Adams show as they cut shreds in the ESPN defence time and again, before Josiah opened the scoring in the 8th minute of play, firing into the goal.
Josiah oozing with confidence and aided by the vociferous home support gave his team a 2-0 cushion ten minutes later when he netted his second with a cracking shot into the goal.
The half came with the hosts enjoying a comfortable 2-0 lead, but with ESPN’s loaded talent including the skilful Pernell Schultz and Trevon Lythcott, they knew that they had to remain focused since those two players could turn a game on its head in a jiffy.
However, coming out in the final period, the die was cast after one minute of play when the prolific Adams fired into an empty goal to send their fans into wild celebrations and confident that they had secured another title.
ESPN on the other hand had very few opportunities, but continued to give it their all, while Showstoppers remained relentless in their search for more goals.
In the end, the final whistle came with no addition to the scoreline, but the home fans invaded the playing area in their droves to celebrate with their players.
ESPN did not go away empty-handed and won $200,000 for their efforts.
In the third place playoff, West Side Ballers defeated Dream Team 2-0 in a penalty shootout after regulation time failed to break a 1-1 stalemate.
West Side Ballers took home $100,000, while Dream Team’s efforts made them $50,000 richer.
In the Plate Section final, Ballers Empire squeezed past Rising Stars 1-0 in a penalty shootout after their encounter finished 0-0 in regulation time.
They went home with the $60,000 winner-take-all prize.
A number of senior personnel, from Banks DIH Ltd including Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste, GT Beer Brand Manager Jeoff Clement and representatives from co-sponsor Colours Boutique witnessed the final.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-2 Goals
Final
Showstoppers-3 vs ESPN-0
Marvin Josiah-8th and 18th
Dexroy Adams-21st
3rd Place
West Side Ballers-1 vs Dream Team-1
West Side won 2-0 on penalty kicks
West Side Scorer
Prince Gilkes-14th
Dream Team Scorer
Own Goal-15th
Guinness Plate Final
Rising Stars-0 vs Ballers Empire-0
Ballers Empire won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Guinness Plate Semifinal
Game-1
Boom-Bang-1 vs Rising Stars-4
Game-2
Ballers Empire vs Hustlers
Ballers Empire won via walkover
Feb 18, 2018The Georgetown Softball Cricket League INC Annual Republic Cup is set to bowl off on March 4 at several venues in Georgetown. The tournament will be played in the Open and Over 40 categories. The...
Feb 18, 2018
Feb 18, 2018
Feb 18, 2018
Feb 18, 2018
Feb 18, 2018
I wonder if the AFC leadership heard what the head of the German Government, Chancellor Merkel said last week about the... more
I am still sickened at what the PPP became after the death of Cheddi Jagan. I hated what the Jagdeo/Ramotar cabals did to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A new report has been produced on the Organization of American States (OAS), a body that began with... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]