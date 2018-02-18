UG seeks participants for Global Entrepreneurship Programme

The nation’s premier tertiary education institution, the University of Guyana (UG) is seeking participants to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Programme (GEP) slated for July 23 to August 3, at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell in Boston, United States.

Second, third and fourth year students of the University of Guyana are being invited to apply for a place at the GEP, by submitting an essay of not more than 1,500 words detailing their interest in the programme, suitability and intended use of the experience.

Accompanying the essay should be curriculum vitae (CV). There is an opening for seven students.

The required documents should be sent to: [email protected] by March 9. The majority of the trip’s expenses will be met through fundraising and sponsorship and finalists will be expected to help raise funds.

The GEP is a two-week course which consists of lectures, class discussions, case studies, group projects such as ideation and technology commercialization, visits to local technology companies and incubators as well as guest speakers.

The GEP is designed to help students understand the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in today’s global economy and to cultivate an entrepreneurial mind-set.

Students will get an opportunity to work in inter-disciplinary, multi-cultural environments exploring problem solving techniques, opportunities identification, business concept development and venture planning using standard business model framework and bringing ideas to reality.

The Global Entrepreneurship Programme was started in 2014 and has grown to 670 students from 12 countries attending the two-week sessions in India, China and the US. Students that have participated are from the US, India, China, Japan, Thailand, Haiti, Nigeria, Myanmar, Pakistan, Laos and Vietnam, along with seven Guyanese students who attended in 2015 and 2016.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) has named the university’s Global Entrepreneurship Exchange (GE2) programme as the winner of a 2018 IIE Andrew Heiskell Award for Innovation in International Education.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) created the Heiskell awards in 2001 to promote and honor the most outstanding initiatives that are being conducted in international higher education by IIENetwork member universities and colleges. The GE2 programme will receive the “Best Practice Resource: Study Abroad” award at the IIE’s annual Best Practices in Internationalization Conference in New York City on March 16.