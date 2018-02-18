Latest update February 18th, 2018 12:51 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

Relocation of CJIAC’s Departures operations

Feb 18, 2018 News 0

There will be some changes to the Immigration and Security area of the CJIAC amid the current expansion, the airport said yesterday.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) is announcing some changes amid the ongoing expansion works.
According to the Timehri Airport, effective from today, the Immigration and Security Operations will be relocated to the former Greeters’ Hall for departing passengers starting at 14:00hrs so as to facilitate the ongoing airport expansion project.
“It is apt to note that the project is progressing smoothly on schedule to the completion date and this is a planned stage of the renovation works to accommodate the construction while maintaining operations of the existing terminal,” CJIA explained.
The Drop off/Check-in process remains the same.
“However, passengers will be guided along a corridor to be processed by Immigration Officers, followed by security screening. After the mandatory security checks, passengers will still have the opportunity to shop and browse in the duty free shops, which are also located in the former Greeters Hall area.”
Passengers will then proceed along another corridor to the Departure Lounge area to await boarding.
“CJIAC apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the travelling public’s continued understanding and support as it expands to better serve them,” the airport said.
The facility, the main airport in the country, is currently being expanded to a longer runway, with new arrivals area and bridges for the aircraft.
US$150M project has been delayed but has been set for completion this year.

More in this category

Sports

GSCL INC Republic Cup to bowl off on March 4

GSCL INC Republic Cup to bowl off on March 4

Feb 18, 2018

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League INC Annual Republic Cup is set to bowl off on March 4 at several venues in Georgetown. The tournament will be played in the Open and Over 40 categories. The...
Read More
2018 Milo under 18 schools football tournament… 30 goals plundered in 3 games yesterday

2018 Milo under 18 schools football...

Feb 18, 2018

Here is a look back at the key events that occurred during the past week on the local sports arena.

Here is a look back at the key events that...

Feb 18, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Timehri Panthers flay Friendship; Agricola and Grove trail each other at the top

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA...

Feb 18, 2018

West Dem / East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Showstoppers produce clinical display to retain crown

West Dem / East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Feb 18, 2018

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament.. Fans treated to top class Squash Friday night

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament.. Fans...

Feb 18, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]