Relocation of CJIAC’s Departures operations

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) is announcing some changes amid the ongoing expansion works.

According to the Timehri Airport, effective from today, the Immigration and Security Operations will be relocated to the former Greeters’ Hall for departing passengers starting at 14:00hrs so as to facilitate the ongoing airport expansion project.

“It is apt to note that the project is progressing smoothly on schedule to the completion date and this is a planned stage of the renovation works to accommodate the construction while maintaining operations of the existing terminal,” CJIA explained.

The Drop off/Check-in process remains the same.

“However, passengers will be guided along a corridor to be processed by Immigration Officers, followed by security screening. After the mandatory security checks, passengers will still have the opportunity to shop and browse in the duty free shops, which are also located in the former Greeters Hall area.”

Passengers will then proceed along another corridor to the Departure Lounge area to await boarding.

“CJIAC apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the travelling public’s continued understanding and support as it expands to better serve them,” the airport said.

The facility, the main airport in the country, is currently being expanded to a longer runway, with new arrivals area and bridges for the aircraft.

US$150M project has been delayed but has been set for completion this year.