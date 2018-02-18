Parliament push for media code of conduct, new security measures- No formal move on code for MPs

The security sub-committee of the National Assembly is reviewing two reports aimed at improving overall security at the Parliament Buildings and a new code to guide media houses covering proceedings.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, told Kaieteur News that he has prepared two draft reports this year. These are being considered by the committee with hopes of producing a plan of action.

Isaacs, who is advisor to the sub-committee, set about producing the document on security following security breaches during the 2018 Budget process last December.

“The work is proceeding. I have submitted a report to the sub-committee. I have been asked to submit some additional information which I have done,” Isaacs shared.

The sub-committee is chaired by the Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland and includes coalition Member of Parliament [MP] and Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix and People’s Progressive Party (PPP) MP, Nigel Dharamlall.

“I also developed a code of conduct for the media. It has been submitted to the committee for review. The committee will work on both documents. They have asked me to supply additional information and make certain changes,” Isaacs noted.

Asked if there are plans to solicit the views of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) before the media code of conduct gets adopted, Isaacs said that consultations will be held with the GPA when the committee completes its work.

Civil society has called for the establishment of a separate code of conduct for MPs. Isaacs said that he has not been requested by the MPs to establish such a code of conduct.

He said that the Standing Orders address some matters in relation to the conduct of MPs. Isaacs stated that he presented a new draft Standing Orders document to the Speaker last year for his review and subsequent presentation to the Standing orders sub-committee.

“We have worked as a team to propose new standing orders. The Speaker will look at it, discuss it with the Standing Orders Committee and then they will bring it to the National Assembly for adoption. It is a thick document,” Isaacs stated.

Dr. Barton Scotland has repeatedly stated that members were elected to serve the people and should conduct themselves accordingly. The Speaker has questioned the need to implement rules for persons who know what is expected of them.

The first sitting on November 2 following recess was marred by controversial behaviour when PPP MPs waved placards and shouted slogans that drowned out the address by President David Granger.

In December, events at the National Assembly drew further criticisms. During the considerations of the 2018 budget estimates, police officers poured into the Parliament Chamber to assist with the removal of PPP MP Juan Edghill who refused to leave the sitting although ordered to do so by the Speaker.

Several PPP MPs who had surrounded Edghill physically clashed with the police during the ordeal. Edghill was suspended and during the following sitting, two plainclothes policemen sat at the press table.

Some of the journalists had complained to the Clerk of the National Assembly about their presence.

Days earlier, a woman in ‘Santa Claus’ attire, entered the Parliament Chamber and attempted to present Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, with an Oxford Dictionary.

Indications are that the woman came in properly dressed and changed her clothes in the MPs bathroom.

Police investigators determined the Santa visit was a prank.