Oil gun give everybody US$40 per month come 2020

Exxon come and every man, woman and child believe dem gun be rich like de Saudis overnight.

Thursday, Soulja Bai address de police. He talk bout corruption and weeding out de criminals from top to bottom.

Dem boys want he fuh know dat de worst and biggest criminals de world have is dem oil company. Dem boys want he keep he eye pun dem and pun de contract.

Dem deh pulling up oil fuh donkey years in 20 African countries. Now, none of dem African nations better off than they were before.

Soulja Bai got to tek note. He also need to look at he Cabinet Ministers, especially dem top lawyers, he seh he got.

All dem top lawyers ee gat in ee cabinet, Moses, Harmon, Basil, Ramjattan, Trotman either playing dumb or dem sell we out like how dem politicians do in Africa.

Remember de Marriott? It was born out of flowery words and bare scampishness. Now de govt don’t have a clue how to deal with dat contract Jagdeo bind us into.

De hotel wukking only to pay Jagdeo and de few investors he inject into the deal.

Is de same situation, we the people gun find ourselves in with ExxonMobil. De only difference is dat de people wouldn’t know how to handle this.

Right now, all yuh hearing from Trotman and de Baccoo is flowery words but is de same scampishness. Like de Marriott, which got only a few benefitting from it, only a few politicians will reap de haag of de oil money.

Guyanese will find demself without a solution wid Exxon just like how de govt can’t find a solution to deal with de Marriott.

Dem boys did some Maths and find out de most every Guyanese will get when oil start coming, is US$40 per month which equal to $8000 Guyana dollar. Yes $8000 Guyana dollars a month. Dat is how rich yuh gun be come 2020 and dem boys going on record saying suh.

Did we hear another figure Exxon?

Talk half and thank Soulja Bai fuh releasing another oil contract.