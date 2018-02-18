Here is a look back at the key events that occurred during the past week on the local sports arena.

ICC women’s world T/20 World Cup launched in Guyana

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s T/20 World Cup, which bowls off in the West Indies this November, was launched at Guyana’s Umana Yana in Kingston. Among the attendees of the opening ceremony were the Minister with responsibility for Sports, Dr. George Norton, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Directors Anand Sanasie and Jennifer Nero, among members of government and the local organising committee.

For the first time, the women’s tournament will be a standalone event unlike the last which in which both the West Indies male and female teams participated in 2016.

CWI and tournament director Jennifer Nero noted that, “The tournament will be of great significance as it signals to the world that gender equality is an integral part of ICC and CWI agendas.”

She further posited, “Our (CWI) vision is to bring the Caribbean flavour to successfully host the games. CWI will use this tournament as a springboard to raise children and women’s participation of the sport in the region.”

ICC’s Executive David Richards was unable to attend the opening but shared a video message where he expressed pleasure in the Windies women’s chance of defending their title on home soil.

Minister Norton welcomed the tournament to the shores of Guyana and noted that the sport has come a long way since the inception of professional cricket.

Guyana will host preliminaries and group matches during the tournament that begins on November 4th.

Jaguars beat Scorpions on D/L to reach Super50 semis

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, – The Guyana Jaguars beat the Jamaica Scorpions by 4 wickets (with 8 balls remaining) on the Duckworth /Lewis method at Coolidge Cricket Ground to advance to the semifinals of the Regional Super50 tournament in Antigua.

Jamaica Scorpions, opting to bat first, reached 264 for eight off their 50 overs, in the day/night 36th match. Led again by Chadwick Walton, who hit a superb 104, Jamaica looked in good stead to set a decent target. Odean Smith 32 not out and Steven Taylor 32 offered support as Guyana made some inroads in the middle overs. Ramaal Lewis took 2-36 bowling for the Jaguars.

Chasing their target, a few rain interruptions saw the Jaguars being set a revised target of 212 after a good start from the openers. Chanderpaul Hemraj 80, Christopher Barnwell 56 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul 27 were the main contributors to see the Jaguars home and into the semis. Pete Salmon captured 4-35 bowling for the Scorpions.

Scores: SCORPIONS 264 for eight (Chadwick Walton 104, Odean Smith 32 not out, Steven Taylor 32; Ramaal Lewis 2-36).

Guyana 213/6 (38.4/40 ov, target 212) Chanderpaul Hemraj 80, Christopher Barnwell 56, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 27; Pete Salmon 4-35)

Result: Guyana won by 4 wickets (with 8 balls remaining) (D/L method).

Court to supervise BCB elections today at New Amsterdam Town Hall

Following court battles and verification process it has been decided that the High Court will be supervising the Berbice Cricket Board elections set for today at the New Amsterdam Town Hall from 11:00 hrs.

The decision was handed down by Justice Navendra Singh in the Berbice High Court on January 30th.

The Court had ordered on December 18th that elections be held in the month of January, but had recalled that order and replaced it with a new one. Justice Singh had initially ordered the elections which were held on October 8 and which were subsequently deemed fraudulent.

The court order further stated that an Agent of the Court will convene the meeting for the purpose of the election being held.

It went on to mention that the Agent shall verify the presence of the delegates/representatives of the various clubs and associations from the lists approved by the court. Such verified delegates/representatives shall then vote for a Returning Officer from among all the persons present in the room.

The Returning Officer shall then conduct the election for the office bearers of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB).

It went on to state that failing to comply with the terms of the judgment persons will be in contempt and may be liable to imprisonment of have their assets seized.

Following the holding of the Court ordered elections, on October 8 which incidentally was ordered by Justice Navendra Singh following a lengthy legal process, a number of clubs and association present complained that the elections were not held in a fair and transparent manner. They had taken the matter back to court complaining that the election process had been “fundamentally flawed, unfair and undemocratic,” and that the office-bearers could not have been properly elected.

After the matter was taken back to court Justice Singh had declared the elections held on October 8 “unlawful, null, void, and of no legal effect as the entire election process was fundamentally flawed, unfair and undemocratic”.

There are 11 clubs and three Sub Associations that are expected to vote.

Stewart, Peters, Roberts, Raymond, Bright take top honours at Carifta games trials

Akeem Stewart, Tyrell Peters, Deron Roberts, Toyan Raymond and Chantoba Bright braved the weather to top their respective fields when the first day of the Carifta Games trials concluded at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Stewart of the Guyana Defence Force out-sprinted his rivals to win the men’s +20 100m in a time of 10.53 seconds, while Davin Fraser of the Guyana Police Force placed second in 10.69; Titus Webster of Hopetown United was third in 10.91.

Peters of Super Upcoming Runners (SUR) powered his way to victory in the boys 17-19 100m clocking 10.89 seconds to finish ahead of Lionel Marks of Hopetown Flames who placed second in 11.09 and third place Umkosi Vancooten of Running Brave 11.23.

Roberts of Running Brave took the top podium spot in the boys 14-16 100m in a time of 11.31 while Osrick Pellew of Ruralites finished second in 11.39 and Denzel Forte of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) third in 11.45.

Raymond of Dechallengers overpowered her rivals to take the girls 17-19 100m in a time of 12.17 ahead of Kenisha Phillips of Running Brave 12.20 and Tiffauna Garnett of SUR in 12.74 in that order.

Cassie Small of SUR won the girls 19-19 400m in 58.05 seconds while Kissanna Glen of Dechallengers grabbed the girls 14-16 1500m in a time of 5:22.42; her club mate Kellannie Glen placed second in 5:49.39.

Upper Demerara athlete Bright maintained her dominance on the local scene by winning the girls 14-19 long jump leaping 6.04m, while Toyan Raymond placed second with a jump of 5.75m; Princess Browne of Running Brave was third after clearing 5.58m.

3rd DIGICEL/GFSCA 10/10 Cricket Launched



In collaboration with the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), DIGICEL unveiled plans for this year’s 3rd 10/10 Open Cricket competition to bowl off on March 11 next and conclude on April 22nd.

DIGICEL’s Retail Sales Manager – Richard Das, Retail Sales Executive – Seaon Jackman, Public Relations Executive Vidya Sanichara along with GFSCA President Ramchand Ragbeer and Organising Secretary (Essequibo) Khalid Baksh shared details with the media on the cricket which forms part of the telephone giant’s Triple Treat event which is designed to give back to people of the Cinderella County, Sanichara posited.

It was further revealed that the Curry Duck competition and the Stage Show where the company is hoping to have an international Artiste are slated for the semi-finals and final of the competition which would be played on Sunday April 22nd at the Anna Regina Community Center ground.

With a total prize package of One Million dollars up for grabs in the cricket competition, Das noted that they want to make it a lot of fun with preliminary matches set to be contested on the Perseverance Beach.

Eastman reigns supreme to retain title; Hodge, McKay & King also win R&R 46-miler

Team Coco’s Hamza Eastman has continued his excellent form at the start of the 2018 season with another clinical finish and successful defence of his R&R International Ltd. 46-mile Road Race title.

Braving drenching rain and heavy winds on the West Demerara, Eastman rallied to add the road race title following his triumph in the feature event the day before in the National Park. His winning time of 1:43:14 was a bit slower than last year’s time of 1:31:26 but that is understood given the challenges of the rain and winds.

Some of the riders didn’t stay the course given the challenging weather during the race which pedaled off from the Harbour Bridge, proceeded to Busy Park on the East Bank, Essequibo before returning to the place of origin.

Eastman, who won 3 sprint prizes outdueled Paul De Nobrega to the line in a spirited sprint with Deeraj Garbarran taking the 3rd place followed by Romello Crawford, Jamal John and Christopher Griffith in that order. De Nobrega, John and Garbarran also won a sprint prize each.

Adealie Hodge took the junior category in a sprint home from Briton John with Ajay Motilall placing 3rd.

Last year’s masters’ winner, Junior Niles had to settle for the runner-up spot this time around as he was bested by Warren ‘Forty’ Mc Kay in another sprint home. Alex Mendes took the other podium position.

Mario King is the new king of the mountain bike category, outmaneuvering Shane Bourne to the line. Monty Parris was the lone Masters Over-60 competitor.

GMRSC’s King of the Strip drag race meet

12 seconds champion Vivek Joshi’s crash curtails event

The “King of the Strip” drag race meet that raced off at the South Dakota Circuit ran into a speed bump and had be cut short after Vivek Joshi who had already won the 12 seconds class, lost control of his Alteeza and flipped over thrice in the final drag of the 12 seconds category.

Luckily for Joshi who was wearing all his protective gear, he didn’t sustain any injuries after he was repeatedly advised to not enter the final race since he had won the 12 seconds class division already.

Joshi’s crash prompted the organisers (GMRSC) to bring the event which was jabbed frequently by intermittent rainfall to an end. A new date will be announced for the meet’s continuation.

At that time, Pankraj Ramdeo had won the 15-seconds class in 15.386 seconds. Ryan Brijpal reigned supreme in the 14-seconds class with a top time of 14.745 seconds.

Surinamese Nevin Lalbeharie’s time of 13.474 seconds couldn’t be outdone in the 13 seconds class, while Vivek Joshi who won the 12 seconds class had a best time of 12.106 seconds.

Due to the rain which led to the wet surface, the anticipated unlimited class showdown between Team Mohamed’s Nissan GT-R Goliath and Shawn Persaud’s Toyota Caldina didn’t materialize. However, Mohamed’s excited the patrons with a friendly battle between their pair of Nissan GT-R sports cars.

LeRoy Cort continues good showing in US motorcycle racing

Looks for a good 2018 after promising start

Guyanese United States based motorcyclist LeRoy Cort, who races with the Championship Cup Series Racing/American Sportbike Racing Association (CCS/ASRA), has been turning in excellent performances in the North East region, New Hamshire series of racing.

After a good showing at the end of last season, Cort started the 2018 season in Florida with an excellent run.

Cort’s team had signed up for 2 Heavyweight Races which are usually comprised of 750cc and 1000cc knowing very well we would be under power on the 636cc Kawasaki, and the Gran Prix the finale race of the day.

Race 1 was the Heavyweight Supersport and Cort recorded a 2nd place finish but was bumped up to first after the 1st place finisher was disqualified because of an illegal airbox.

Race number two, the Heavyweight Superbike, saw Cort romping to a 2nd Place, while in the final race of the day, the Gran Prix, which turned out to be a great battle to the end, Cort said he ran a bit wide on approach to the finish line to get a better drive on the rider directly in front and hit a cone. However, he still managed to hold on for a 3rd place finish.

You can follow Cort and his team’s accomplishments on Instagram @ridingrehab or Facebook.com/ridingrehab58.

Slight change to Jumbo Jet Triple Crown race dates

Organiser Junior Mohamed has informed that there have been a few changes to the race dates for the first Triple Crown horseracing event in Guyana.

While it may be a slight disappointment to some, it may be a blessing to others as stables have a few more days to get their thoroughbreds in top shape for the Triple Crown event. Organised by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee and with over $20million in cash prizes up for grabs in the three-day event, and due to start today, the event has been pushed back by about two weeks.

Mohamed informed that the dates have been changed with the first race set for March 4th at the Rising Sun, while the second event will be April 1st at Port Mourant and the 3rd and final race in the series is fixed for April 29th at Rising Sun Turf Club. The drawing of the grand raffle will be shifted to the final leg on April 29th.

Mohamed informed that for the slight disappointment to the fans, the committee has decided to give away 1000FREE kites for the first 1000 fans that enter the ground on April first.

Any information on the event and changes can be sourced by contacting:

Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063/608-9063/232-0633; Alan Podmore: 232-9115/ 619-1909 and Nikita Ross: 662-4668.