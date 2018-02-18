GSCL INC Republic Cup to bowl off on March 4

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League INC Annual Republic Cup is set to bowl off on March 4 at several venues in Georgetown. The tournament will be played in the Open and Over 40 categories. The Open segment will be played with the small supreme balls, while the Masters division will be played using the big balls. No entrance fee is required.

The competition will culminate on March 4 at Everest Cricket Club. Among the venues earmarked for preliminary matches are Everest CC, Malteenoes SC, GNICSC, GYO and DCC.

Regal and Speedboat will be going head to head in a specially arranged match in preparation for Florida Cup 2 prior to the finals.

Interested teams can contact Mahendra Hardyal on 610-7902 or Russell Jadbeer on 226-4205 or 225-4802 for registration.

Meanwhile, the GSCL INC will be hosting a nationwide softball competition starting in April. Interested teams will be required to fill out forms that will be advertised in the media and submit same to their respective area representatives.

The competition is being organised to resuscitate the sport which has taken a downward step in recent times.