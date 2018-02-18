Latest update February 18th, 2018 12:51 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

GSCL INC Republic Cup to bowl off on March 4

Feb 18, 2018 Sports 0

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League INC Annual Republic Cup is set to bowl off on March 4 at several venues in Georgetown. The tournament will be played in the Open and Over 40 categories. The Open segment will be played with the small supreme balls, while the Masters division will be played using the big balls. No entrance fee is required.
The competition will culminate on March 4 at Everest Cricket Club. Among the venues earmarked for preliminary matches are Everest CC, Malteenoes SC, GNICSC, GYO and DCC.
Regal and Speedboat will be going head to head in a specially arranged match in preparation for Florida Cup 2 prior to the finals.
Interested teams can contact Mahendra Hardyal on 610-7902 or Russell Jadbeer on 226-4205 or 225-4802 for registration.
Meanwhile, the GSCL INC will be hosting a nationwide softball competition starting in April. Interested teams will be required to fill out forms that will be advertised in the media and submit same to their respective area representatives.
The competition is being organised to resuscitate the sport which has taken a downward step in recent times.

More in this category

Sports

GSCL INC Republic Cup to bowl off on March 4

GSCL INC Republic Cup to bowl off on March 4

Feb 18, 2018

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League INC Annual Republic Cup is set to bowl off on March 4 at several venues in Georgetown. The tournament will be played in the Open and Over 40 categories. The...
Read More
2018 Milo under 18 schools football tournament… 30 goals plundered in 3 games yesterday

2018 Milo under 18 schools football...

Feb 18, 2018

Here is a look back at the key events that occurred during the past week on the local sports arena.

Here is a look back at the key events that...

Feb 18, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Timehri Panthers flay Friendship; Agricola and Grove trail each other at the top

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA...

Feb 18, 2018

West Dem / East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Showstoppers produce clinical display to retain crown

West Dem / East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Feb 18, 2018

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament.. Fans treated to top class Squash Friday night

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament.. Fans...

Feb 18, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]