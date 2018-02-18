Govt. releases CGX oil contract

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, had promised to release “at least two” other oil agreements by the end of January.

January ended without any such release and the Minister said nothing regarding his failure to make good on his promise.

However, yesterday the Ministry of Natural Resources released one other contract. That is the one inked between Guyana and CGX.

The Ministry issued a release saying, “In keeping with the commitment by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the Ministry of Natural Resources has begun the process of releasing Petroleum Agreements, also called Production Sharing Agreements or Contracts (PSA/PSC).

“The PSA between the Government of Guyana and CGX Energy Inc. is now available on the websites of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Over the coming weeks and months, as all aspects for the release are worked out with the Operators, the remaining Agreements will be released in similar fashion.”