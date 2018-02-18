Latest update February 18th, 2018 12:51 AM

GFF Elite League season three… Guyana Defence Force and Western Tigers register round three wins

Feb 18, 2018

Following an elongated delay in the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite League resumption after the January transfer/ winter break, the anticipated round three clashes kicked off on Friday evening at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground with a double header.
In the first match, National Champions, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) defeated the league leaders Den Amstel FC 2-1 led by a double from Amumchi Benjamin.
National Forward Delon Lanfernman had equalised for the West Demerara based Den Amstel in the 69th minute before Benjamin fired in the winner in the 88th minute.
The feature and anticipated clashes between Western Tigers and Fruta Conquerors finished with an identical 2-1 scoreline as the first match of the night. The score was in favour of the Ruimveldt based Tigers team who were spearheaded to victory with goals from Colin Nelson (42nd) and Andrew Murray Jr. (53).
Gregory “Jackie Chan” Richardson was the goalscorer for Fruta Conquerors.
The league continues today at the Buxton ground on the East Coast of Demerara with another double header which will see GDF playing their second game in 48hrs when they clash with Ann’s Grove in the opening match from 14:00 hrs.
Meanwhile, the feature Buxton versus Victoria Kings game will have its first whistle blown at 16:00hrs.

