Forde for FIFA Executive Football Summit

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde has been invited for the second time by FIFA to make a presentation, this time at the FIFA Executive Football Summit scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday.

The 15-minute presentation will center on Guyana’s objectives and projects under the FIFA Forward programme. FIFA has noted that the GFF is a good example of a FIFA member association which has taken a strategic approach to its project submissions.

Forde, who leaves today for Nigeria stated that he would once again make the nation proud.