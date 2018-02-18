Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament.. Fans treated to top class Squash Friday night

Day three of the Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament treated the spectators to top class squash from veterans, seniors and juniors alike.

Nicholas Naraine (-12) contested Joe Mekdeci (2) in the Open category in an exciting three game match which saw Mekdeci demonstrate experience, skill and tactical play in the first game to beat Naraine 15-3. Naraine came out fighting in the second and despite Mekdeci continuing to toil, Nicholas took the second game 15-9. The third game was scattered with Mekdeci earning points reaching to 10 whilst Naraine climbed into positive points. Naraine then moved from 1 to 13 in a heartfelt battle, conceded 2 points, then hammered home the vital two points to victory;15-12.

Regan Pollard(-10) and Javid Rahaman(0) had a mixed match with Regan winning the first 11-15, conceding the second 1-15 and coming back with a vengeance in game three for a 15-9 victory.

Category A’s Kirsten Gomes (0) and Demetrius DeAbreu (-4) displayed skills belying their age, showing the resilience and fortitude the junior players possess in some outstanding rallies. Kirsten dominated to secure both games in a 15-11, 15-13 win.

Another Cat A match of note during Fridays’ play was between James Mekdeci (3) and Madison Fernandes (0). James was able to step up and validate the results of hard work by triumphing over Madison 15-12, 15-13.

Scores for Friday Evening:

Open Category

Adam Alves (5) beat Ashley Khalil (-4) 15-6, 15-9.

Alex Cheeks (-2) beat Ian Mekdeci (8) 15-14, 7-15, 15-10

Nicholas Naraine (-12) beat Joe Mekdeci (2) -3-15, 15-9, 15-12

Nyron Joseph (-22) beat Taylor Fernandes (-4) 15-9, 15-5

Category A

Abosaide Cadogan (0) beat Shiloh Asregado (11) 15-11, 15-12

Ethan Jonas (-2) beat Joshua Verwey (9) 15-11, 15-9

James Mekdeci (5) beat Madison Fernandes (2) 15-12, 15-13

Paige Fernandes (8) beat Keenan Naraine (13) 15-13, 15-6

Kirsten Gomes (0) beat Demetrius De Abreu (-4) 15-11, 15-13

Louis DaSilva (6) beat Jason Gomes (7) 13-15, 15-14, 15-11

Michael Alphonso (-6) beat Lucas Jonas (2) 15-13, 15-9

Open Category Plate

Robert Natiello (10)beat Andrea King (1) 13-15, 15-5, 15-7

Regan Pollard (-10) beat Javid Rahaman (0) 15-11, -1-15, 15-9

Brian Young (8) beat John Maikoo (8) 15-13, 15-11.

Category A Plate

Aishani Persaud (0) beat Kaden Pynaendy (2) 15-7, 15-10

Nicholas Verwey (5) beat Monisha Persaud (13) 15-10, 15-13

Zachary Persaud (7) beat Jared Saul (12) 15-7, 15-5

Noah Rahaman (13) beat Grant Fernandes (13)15-12, 15-7

Kamir Khan (7) beat Chad De Abreu (10) 15-8, 15-6

Lajuan Munroe (1) beat Beau Fernandes (11) 12-15, 15-6, 15-13

Teija Edwards (11) beat Brenno DaSilva (13) 15-13, 15-6