After refusing to give $200 Bus driver shot, chopped, robbed in Plaisance

The stranger asked bus driver Alfred Braithwaite for $200. Braithwaite refused, so the man and two accomplices shot him in the leg, chopped him on the head, and relieved him of his day’s earnings of $17,000.

The brazen attack on Braithwaite, 37, of South Vryheid’s Lust, occurred at around 18:45 hrs on Friday in Victoria Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara. Police have identified the suspects by the aliases ‘Juvenile’, ‘Bang’ and Kevin.’

Braithwaite, who works the Georgetown to Plaisance route, said that he had ceased work for the day and was standing outside his vehicle when an individual approached and asked him for $200.

The driver said that he told the man, “I don’t give away my money when I work hard.”

Another man then came up and remarked, “Dem doan give away money; you got to tek away dem man money.”

“I say, ‘Is jus suh you does tek a man money?’ and one of them said (to the other) ‘give me, yuh gun leh me shoot dis banna,” Braithwaite said.

Braithwaite said he initially thought the men were joking. But then one of them went to a nearby bus-shed and returned with a cutlass. Braithwaite said he picked up a piece of wood to defend himself. It was then that a third man approached with a handgun and shot him in the right leg. The robbers then took $17,000 from the wounded driver. Braithwaite said that he managed to ‘hop’ and clamber into his minibus. But as he was driving away, the robber with the cutlass began to hack at the bus, shattering the windscreen, and also chopping Braithwaite to the right side of his head.

The wounded man said that another driver came to his assistance, and drove the vehicle to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted.

The attackers are reportedly still at large.