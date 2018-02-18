Latest update February 18th, 2018 12:51 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

After refusing to give $200 Bus driver shot, chopped, robbed in Plaisance

Feb 18, 2018 News 0

The stranger asked bus driver Alfred Braithwaite for $200. Braithwaite refused, so the man and two accomplices shot him in the leg, chopped him on the head, and relieved him of his day’s earnings of $17,000.
The brazen attack on Braithwaite, 37, of South Vryheid’s Lust, occurred at around 18:45 hrs on Friday in Victoria Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara. Police have identified the suspects by the aliases ‘Juvenile’, ‘Bang’ and Kevin.’
Braithwaite, who works the Georgetown to Plaisance route, said that he had ceased work for the day and was standing outside his vehicle when an individual approached and asked him for $200.
The driver said that he told the man, “I don’t give away my money when I work hard.”
Another man then came up and remarked, “Dem doan give away money; you got to tek away dem man money.”
“I say, ‘Is jus suh you does tek a man money?’ and one of them said (to the other) ‘give me, yuh gun leh me shoot dis banna,” Braithwaite said.
Braithwaite said he initially thought the men were joking. But then one of them went to a nearby bus-shed and returned with a cutlass. Braithwaite said he picked up a piece of wood to defend himself. It was then that a third man approached with a handgun and shot him in the right leg. The robbers then took $17,000 from the wounded driver.  Braithwaite said that he managed to ‘hop’ and clamber into his minibus. But as he was driving away, the robber with the cutlass began to hack at the bus, shattering the windscreen, and also chopping Braithwaite to the right side of his head.
The wounded man said that another driver came to his assistance, and drove the vehicle to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted.
The attackers are reportedly still at large.

More in this category

Sports

GSCL INC Republic Cup to bowl off on March 4

GSCL INC Republic Cup to bowl off on March 4

Feb 18, 2018

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League INC Annual Republic Cup is set to bowl off on March 4 at several venues in Georgetown. The tournament will be played in the Open and Over 40 categories. The...
Read More
2018 Milo under 18 schools football tournament… 30 goals plundered in 3 games yesterday

2018 Milo under 18 schools football...

Feb 18, 2018

Here is a look back at the key events that occurred during the past week on the local sports arena.

Here is a look back at the key events that...

Feb 18, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Timehri Panthers flay Friendship; Agricola and Grove trail each other at the top

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA...

Feb 18, 2018

West Dem / East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Showstoppers produce clinical display to retain crown

West Dem / East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Feb 18, 2018

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament.. Fans treated to top class Squash Friday night

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament.. Fans...

Feb 18, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]