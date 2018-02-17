Vendor charged for attempting to kill her cousin

Latest update February 17th, 2018 12:50 AM
A 26-year-old woman who has pending matters before five Senior Magistrates in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts was yesterday remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge.
Lisa Bobb, 26, of 84 Campbellville Housing Scheme, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on February 14, last, at Campbellville Housing Scheme, with intent to commit murder, she unlawfully wounded Crystel Bobb.
Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the accused has matters before five Magistrates in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and it was while being out on bail, she attempted to kill her cousin.
The court heard that Crystel Bobb is still hospitalized and she underwent emergency surgery on February 15.
According to information, on the day in question the two cousins were involved in an argument and Lisa Bobb became annoyed and dealt her cousin several stabs to her upper right hand and to her neck.
The prosecutor objection to bail was upheld and the accused was remanded to prison. She was instructed to make her next court appearance on March 12.
