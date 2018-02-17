Taxi service operator accused of selling ecstasy to school children

A taxi service operator was yesterday placed before a City Magistrate for allegedly selling the methamphetamine known as ecstasy to an underage student of Queen’s College.

Twenty-five-year-old Dyrell John, of Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge alleged that between December 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018 at Georgetown, he supplied a substance that he held out to be narcotics, to wit a methamphetamine, to an underage student.

It was further alleged that on February 12 at Lot 141 Fifth Street, Alberttown, he had in his possession two grams of methamphetamines.

The matter was prosecuted by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford.

According to information, ranks from CANU discovered a drug ring inside two secondary schools in Georgetown.

CANU ranks then launch an investigation after a Queen’s College student fell sick in January and had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

It was reported that a group of students were selling the psychoactive drugs to their peers inside Queen’s College and North Georgetown Secondary.

The Chief Magistrate granted bail to the defendant to the tune of $170,000.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 22.