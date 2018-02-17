Oil riches are a myth

There have been many myths about Guyana’s entry into the oil industry. Guyanese are deceiving themselves into believing that thousands of jobs will be created and every Guyanese will soon become millionaires.

The first of these was that a great number of Guyanese were going to be employed. These hopes were dashed when it was made clear by ExxonMobil that not many jobs were going to be made available. Most of the skills that ExxonMobil needs for its Guyanese operation are not available locally. Guyana is new to oil and therefore does not have the human resource skills base to allow the country to provide very many, if any at all, of the jobs which are needed on ExxonMobil’s oil rigs.

Upon hearing about the prospects of oil, a great many Guyanese began to talk about pursuing studies in subjects that would allow them to work in the petroleum sector. A number of locals also felt that thousands of jobs were going to be created in Guyana.

None of these persons seem to realize that ExxonMobil is only going to bring up the oil from the seabed. They are not going to refine any oil. They are only likely to make minimal investments in gas and these may, if at all, be limited to running a pipeline from the rig to shore. There will not be many jobs here too. As such, Guyana has to seek private investors to do this, and the cost of investment is prohibitive and not likely to materialize.

Employment is the victim of the failure of ExxonMobil to invest in a refinery for oil or to bring the gas to shore. The jobs that Guyanese were predicting and planning for will not come, because ExxonMobil, I reiterate, is just interested in producing the oil but not refining it.

ExxonMobil is a multinational. The company has the resources to invest in a refinery if it really wanted to. But it is only interested in extracting Guyana’s oil and shipping its 50% to its other operations. This is what it is about. Or it may be simply using the Guyana find to boost its stock and asset value. Nothing wrong with that, except that if no oil is produced by 2020, the Guyanese people would want to know why.

As things stand, oil prices are increasing, and once the price does not drop back to below $60 per barrel, ExxonMobil may be inclined to begin production. But anything lower than that base price would not be feasible, given that Guyana’s oil is deep sea oil.

The second myth concerns local content. What local content? If you go through the list of items which are subject to be pre-certified for clearance and tax concessions, Guyana is nowhere near to being able to produce any of those goods. ExxonMobil is always going to be able to source those items cheaper than Guyana. So the local content jobs relating to petroleum will be negligible.

There has been an argument that there are no penalties should Exxon breach the local content requirements. There is no need for any local content requirements to be incorporated in any contract. It needs to be incorporated in the country’s laws.

The only local content Guyana is going to supply will have to do with some shipping and accommodation services. This is minor and will not have any major impact on the economy. ExxonMobil will need a shore base and it has already begun to prepare for that, but the long-term impact of that is not going to create the sort of jobs or demand for goods and services which many people feel it will.

Guyana therefore must not be lulled into believing that in any renegotiation there should be greater emphasis on local content. Guyana cannot really supply much to Exxon – even the food for the workers is not likely to come from Guyana.

Exxon is trying to paint a different picture with its advertisements. It is trying to make Guyanese believe that after profit oil is divided, there will be a lot of money for the country.

US$300M per year works out to a per capita of $80,000. This means if all the revenues which Guyana earns each year is divided equally among the citizens, all that each Guyanese will receive is G$80,000 per year.

Wake up and smell the coffee, Guyana! The country has been given the shaft, good and proper! The promise of massive jobs and riches from oil is just a myth.

“O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive!”