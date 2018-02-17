More oil conferences needed; several topics still unaddressed – Oil and Gas Expert

The recently concluded Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) laid the foundation for local, regional and international stakeholders to discuss and share ideas about the budding oil industry here.

Many were of the opinion that the summit was a noteworthy initiative. Be that as it may, there were several pertinent issues such as cost recovery and oil spill response which were not addressed.

In light of this, Advisor to Chatham House’s Petroleum Programme, Anthony Paul believes that there would be the need for more conferences of this nature so that other matters relating to oil and gas can be properly addressed.

Speaking with this newspaper recently, Paul noted that GIPEX covered an ambitious range of topics and tackled a very wide spectrum of stakeholders and interests. He commented that given the short duration and the infancy state of the industry in Guyana, it is not surprising that many areas were under-represented.

Paul said, “For a first-time major conference, in the context of the global interest created by Guyana’s enormous, world scale oil and gas discoveries, this is a challenging undertaking. Guyana also used the opportunity to showcase the country as an investment destination.”

He continued, “It was a good learning experience, I am sure. It highlighted the value of collaboration among agencies such as the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), the Ministry of Natural Resources etc. Civil society stakeholder participants were very active in the discussions and brought an important perspective.”

Paul said that, ultimately, success at the exploitation of Guyana’s resources will be measured by the change in the quality of life of Guyanese, of the current and future generations. In this regard, he said that the views of citizens are of paramount importance in shaping and managing the industry.

The Advisor added, “There is a need for broad-based conferences like GIPEX to target and be affordable to Guyanese stakeholders, while maintaining the level of inputs from experienced (including international) participants.”

The GIPEX 2018 was deemed an important initiative, since it sought to promote Guyana’s Oil and Gas Sector and presented investors with numerous avenues to explore the nation’s petroleum potential.

Sponsors for the event included; ExxonMobil, Repsol Exploration S.A. (Guyana), Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), Schlumberger, JHI Associates, CXG Energy Inc., Integrated Security Services, Scotia bank, and Eldorado Offshore. (Kiana Wilburg)