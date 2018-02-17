Mom, teen daughter refused bail on cocaine charge

Two days after ranks from the Customs Anti -Narcotics Unit (CANU) found a quantity of cocaine concealed in the handbag of a female passenger who was scheduled to travel to the United States, a teenager and her mother were yesterday brought before the court and remanded to prison for the offence.

Rachel Narine, 19, and Kavita Persaud, 30, both of Lot 55 Annandale, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that the duo, on February 14, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, trafficked 2.660 kilograms of cocaine.

Both defendants denied the charge after it was read to them by the Magistrate.

They were represented by Attorney-at-law Lammy Singh, who asked that bail be granted to his clients in a reasonable amount.

However, CANU Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford objected to bail being granted to both defendants citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question, Narine was a passenger at CJIA, and it was while she was going through the internal scanner at the airport, several bulky parcels were observed in her handbag.

She was then intercepted by CANU ranks and her bag was examined and the narcotics were discovered inside.

The prosecutor added that after the discovery was made, CANU ranks contacted her mother who had escorted her to the airport with a taxi driver.

They were all then taken into CANU Headquarters, and both defendants gave detailed confession statements outlining their involvement and their supplier’s information.

The Chief Magistrate after listening to the Prosecutor remanded both defendants to prison. They were instructed to make their next court appearance on February 22.