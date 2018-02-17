Missing “Witch” jailed for five years in absence

An arrest warrant has been issued for well-known character and jail regular, 45-year-old Clifton Ramsarran called “Witch” who was on Friday sentenced to five years in jail.

Ramsarran was on trial in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore on a charge of robbery committed on his 58-year-old neighbour Sabita Kellawan on May 10, 2017. The incident was committed at the woman’s home at Fort Ordnance, East Canje, Berbice.

The suspect who is well known to the authorities and is a regular in jail for committing a number of infractions, attempted to strangle the woman after robbing her. .

According to Police Prosecutor Corporal Winston Poliah around 08:00 hours on the day in question, the woman was in her house when the suspect, armed with a cutlass and a rope, attacked and robbed her. He then placed the rope around the woman’s neck in an attempt to strangle her if she did not hand over cash and valuables.

The woman was taken to the upper flat of the house where Ramsarran continued to demand money, gold and other jewellery. At the time of the attack, Kellawan was at home with her sick mother.

After committing the act, the bandit scaled a fence and escaped on foot.

Police said that the suspect boarded a motor car and was on his way across the Berbice River Bridge. Ranks from the Central Police Station were alerted and they managed to intercept the motor car that the suspect was in. Sensing that he was cornered, he exited the vehicle and fled into a nearby savannah but was pursued by police officers and later caught.

The man was subsequently granted bail. He then fled the area and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest, but the man remained at large.

He was sentenced to five year in jail in his absence.

Ramsarran had just been released from jail when he committed the aforementioned offence.