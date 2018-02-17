Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Triple Crown Horseracing Championships.. Slight change to Triple Crown race dates

Organiser Junior Mohamed has informed that there have been a few changes to the race dates for the first Triple Crown horseracing event in Guyana.

While it may be a slight disappointment to some, it may be a blessing to others as stables have a few more days to get their thoroughbreds in top shape for the Triple Crown event. Organised by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee and with over $20million in cash prizes up for grabs in the three-day event, and due to start tomorrow, the event has been pushed back by about two weeks.

Mohamed informed that the dates have been changed with the first race set for March 4th at the Rising Sun, while the second event will be April 1st at Port Mourant and the 3rd and final race in the series is fixed for April 29th at Rising Sun Turf Club. The drawing of the grand raffle will be shifted to the final leg on April 29th.

Mohamed informed that for the slight disappointment to the fans, the committee has decided to give away 1000FREE kites for the first 1000 fans that enter the ground on April first.

Both meets at the Rising Sun Turf Club will have the following 1st place cash prizes in the respective classes: C-Class and Lower – $1 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $400,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $350,000, H1 and Lower – $300,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$230,000 and L & Lower – $200,0000.

Meanwhile, the final leg in Corentyne will have the slightly bigger 1st prizes which are as follows: C-Class and Lower – $1.2 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $500,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $400,000, H1 and Lower – $350,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$200,000 and L & Lower – $150,0000.

There will be bonuses for any horse that win all three of their races in the Triple Crown event with a maximum bonus payout amounting to $500,000. According to the organisers of the event, horses will not be promoted nor demoted for any events in their classes as to give them the opportunity to win the bonus and to be hailed the “Triple Crown” champion in their class.

The three-leg championship will be competed under the rules of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee.

The raffle will see the winner driving away with a 2011 Nissan Tida sedan car, which is the first prize. The other prizes on offer are a 125 motor cycle, Samsung 40″ Smart TV, 2-samsaung cell phones, a stove, microwave and a Refrigerator.

Raffle tickets are being sold throughout Guyana and can be purchased from Soesdyke Junction, Eccles at the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales location, 92 Smyth Street Georgetown at the Jumbo Jet location, Croal Street Georgetown at the BM Soat Auto Sales, Chester Fried Chicken in West Berbice and Bush Lot Village West Berbice at the two Jumbo Jet Auto Sales locations, Punai’s Pharamacy at Rose Hall Town, The Arabian Nights Sports Bar, #22 Village Hopetown West Berbice and the Discount Store on Regent Street.

Any information on the event and changes can be sourced by contacting:

Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063/608-9063/232-0633; Alan Podmore: 232-9115/ 619-1909 and Nikita Ross: 662-4668.