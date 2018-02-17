Guyana story more sweet than Cinderella own

When you poor you don’t have no family. Not even you schoolmates does talk to you. But as soon as you put you hand pun money, like if you win de lottery, all of a sudden family you didn’t know you had does tun up.

How dem does find wheh you live is a mystery, and dem who can’t find wheh you live does find you anywhere you deh. De odda day dem boys was talking bout how nuff days Guyana studying wheh she gun get money to pay some of de bills.

One Prime Minister even cuss Jagdeo, because everywhere he go, Jagdeo use to walk wid he begging bowl. De man above smile pun Guyana. He know that de Exxon people was crooks, but only dem had de equipment, suh he mek dem find oil. From de time that happen is plane after plane of foreign people coming to Guyana.

Dem seh Guyana story more sweet than Cinderella own.

De Marriott that was empty all de time suddenly don’t have room, and is not because dem drop de price. Dem boys getting call from some family who use to cuss Guyana and talk how dem wipe de dust from this country from dem foot. Now dem same people calling to find out if somebody can pull some strings fuh dem get wuk in de oil industry.

Is not only Guyanese who lef and go away since Noah was building de ark, people coming from dem islands. Was a time when Guyanese go to a country like Barbados dem had to sit on de bench and get put on de next plane back to Guyana. Trinidad was de same thing.

Now dem boys seh that people going to dem countries and de immigration officers does even refuse to stamp dem passport. As dem boys seh, poverty like failure is an orphan but money, like success, got many parents.

Talk half and watch how Guyana suddenly tun a magnet.