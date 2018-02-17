GFC nearing adoption of 10-yr forest plan

The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) yesterday presented the revised National Forest Policy Statement and Plan to stakeholders.

The comprehensive plan and policy statement was presented to stakeholders at the GFC Multiplex, Kingston for a final round of consultation before it is submitted to Cabinet.

Minster of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, stressed that the update was critical to meeting international obligations in the sector and the green state development strategy.

“This strategy highlights the importance of forest in combatting climate change and also emphasises the ecological and environmental services to humanity and the promotion of sustainable energy services.”

The policy statement is intended to guide the forestry sector’s development for a 10-year period GFC Commissioner James Singh explained.

“It is negotiated and informed by a wide range of stakeholder interests guided by national priorities and development strategies.”

The National Forest Plan is the schedule for the implementation of the policy and outlines programmes, activities and the agencies responsible for leading same, among other things.

This updated forest policy and plan replaces the 2011 documents.

Since then, new policies like the green economy, a push for more conservation by the President and change in standards including the European Forest Law Enforcement Governance and Trade (EU FLEGT) have necessitated the need for more relevant, useful and responsive policies and plans.

The review began last February with nationwide consultation led by The Consultancy Group (TCG) through funding from FLEGT facilitation support. Minister Trotman noted this round of input seeks to refine the completed revision.

Following yesterday’s consultation, the documents will be presented to the Cabinet by Minister Trotman for approval and subsequently laid in the National Assembly.