Cop charged with rape of colleague

A member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who allegedly had sexual intercourse with one of his colleagues at a city hotel against her will was yesterday released on $150,000 bail after being charged with rape.

Twenty-year-old, Dillon Crandon appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge which alleged that on February 10 at John’s Hotel, Werk-en-rust, he engaged in sexual penetration with a female against her will.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objection to bail being granted to the accused and the Chief Magistrate released Crandon on $150,000 bail.

The Magistrate then transferred the matter to Senior Magistrate Leron Daly’s courtroom and Crandon is expected to make his next court appearance on February 26.

The matter was held in-camera and members of the public were asked to leave the courtroom.

According to information, on the day in question , Crandon and an18-year-old Special Constable booked in at a hotel around 03:45 hrs, reportedly after a night-out together.

However, the victim alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with her against her will. The matter was then reported and the accused was arrested for the offence.