Boy, 3, drowns at Wales Estate

A 3-year-old boy from the West Bank Demerara area, tragically drown at the Wales Estate on Wednesday, after he went to urinate in a trench in the estate compound.

According to a source, the child was left in the company of his mother’s friend after she went to ply her trade in the Stabroek Market area. The friend, who works in the estate’s canteen, took the boy to work with her. The friend said she was in the canteen conversing with another worker when she decided to leave the child to go to another department within the estate.

Upon her return, he was nowhere to be found.

Eyewitnesses said, the woman began to search for the boy with the help of other staff members.

After searching for some time, the boy’s footwear was found near a trench in the compound at around 13:00hrs.

“They went searching and they found the boy’s slippers near the trench in the stink, stagnant water,” one eyewitness said.

After discovering the footwear, a male co-worker decided to go into the trench to search for the child. Almost immediately after entering the trench, the boy was found, unresponsive.

“I don’t know how long he was in there, but when they took him out they start to do mouth-to-mouth,” the eyewitness said. After CPR was administered, the boy was taken to a medical centre within the facility then to the West Demerara Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kaieteur News understands that the estate has a policy which states that children are not allowed on the compound.

The matter is being investigated by the police.