Bounty Farm handicap Squash tournament… Top Seed Nyron Jospeh wins on night two

The second day of the Bounty Farm handicap Squash tournament was in full swing with a packed schedule of evening matches at the Georgetown Club on Thursday.
In Category A the Verwey brothers both provided some thrills for the night. In the matchup between Nicholas Verwey (5) and Ethan Jonas (-2), the two boys fought down to the wire. Ethan Jonas showed real grit after conceding the first game 12-15 by winning six straight points to tie up the second game 15-13, and then clawing his way up from 6-14 in the final game to take the match.
Nicholas’s brother Joshua also had a tough match as he stepped up in a fight to the finish with Monisha Persaud; both games reaching 14 all before Joshua stitched it up 15-14, 14-14.
Nyron Joseph (-22) did not disappoint in the Open Category coming from -22 to tire out Brian Young (8). After a master display, Joseph almost let it slip allowing a 14-all in the second game before finishing off the match 15-9, 15-14.
Samuel Ince-Carvalhal put in a valiant effort in the second game against Alex cheeks who had him at 14-12 before Ince-Carvalhal dug deep to bring it to 14-all, but he couldn’t bring it home and acrobatic Cheeks won in two straight games; 15-11, 15-14.
Scores for Thursday Evening:
Open Category
Adam Alves (5) beat Robert Natiello (10) 15-12, 13-15, 15-11.
Javid Rahaman(-2) beat Ashley Khalil (-4) 15-7, 15-7
Ian Mekdeci (8) beat Regan Pollard (-12) 15-3, 14-15, 15-3
Alex Cheeks (-2) beat Samuel Ince-Carvalhal (5) 15-11, 15-14
Nicholas Naraine (-12) beat Robert Hiscock (11) 7-15, 15-11, 15-11.
Joe Mekdeci (2) beat Jonathan Antczak (7) 15-14, 15-10
Taylor Fernandes (-4) beat John Maikoo (8) 15-14, 15-13
Nyron Joseph (-22) beat Brian Young (8) 15-9, 15-14
Category A
Ethan Jonas (-2) beat Nicholas Verwey (5) 15-12, 15-13, 15-14
Joshua Verwey (9) beat Monisha Persaud(13) 15-14, 15-14
James Mekdeci (5) beat Zachary Persaud (7) 8-15, 15-8, 15-10
Madison Fernandes (2) beat Jared Saul (12) 15-12, 15-11
Paige Fernandes (8) beat Grant Fernandes (13) 15-6, 15-8
Keenan Naraine (13) beat Noah Rahaman (13) 15-14, 15-14
Kirsten Gomes (0) beat Chad De Abreu (10) 15-12, 15-10
Demetrius De Abreu (-4) beat Kamir Khan (7) 15-12, 10-15, 15-10
Jason Gomes (7) beat Beau Fernandes (11) 15-8, 15-9
Louis DaSilva (6) beat Lajuan Munroe (12) 15-7, 15-8.
Michael Alphonso (-6) beat Teija Edwards (11) 15-11, 15-13
Lucas Jonas (2) beat Brenno DaSilva (13) 15-12,15-11
Osmond Mack (10) beat Malia Maikoo (13) 15-1, 15-2
