Border area visit

Feb 17, 2018

President David Granger yesterday visited the village of White Water, Barima-Waini, Region One, which is located in close proximity to the Guyana/Venezuela Border.
Government is ramping up security in the area, with Brazilian military recently in Guyana to offer assistance in this regard. Venezuela is facing harsh internal troubles, with thousands of its citizens fleeing to neighbouring countries.

