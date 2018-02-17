Another ex-cop faces court for carjacking -under probe for vehicle theft, fraud

From the evidence, it appears as though a number of former police ranks are part of the recently dismantled carjacking ring.

Yet another ex-cop was charged yesterday for a carjacking he allegedly committed in 2015.

Jason Harry, 26, of 458 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Particulars of the charge against him alleged that on May 26, 2015, at D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, while armed with a gun, he robbed Phillip King of a Toyota Premio motorcar valued $3.2M, a phone valued $60,000, a pair of slippers and a cologne—all totaling $3.3M.

Harry pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison until March 3, when the matter will be called for reports.

Last Friday, police ranks descended on a property at Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu and conducted a search during which a quantity of vehicle parts and several vehicles suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained were found. In one of several photographs released by the police, a number of vehicle seats, a trunk door, steering wheel and other parts were scattered under a shed. The other photos depict a Toyota Runx bearing number plate PPP 5957, a grey Nissan Bluebird with licence plate PSS 4593, all of which, were seized by police ranks.

During a bail petition for Harry, Attorney-at-Law Melvin Duke told the court that police has no case against his client in the matter that is three years old. According to the lawyer, at the time of the alleged commissioning of the offence, his client was a member of the Guyana Police Force.

In explaining why Harry was in possession of the suspected stolen motorcars and parts, the lawyer said that his client’s father, who is now deceased, owned a welding shop.

Objecting to bail for the robbery accused was Police Prosecutor Richard Harris, who pointed out that a gun was used to commit the robbery. The prosecutor said that Harry was positively identified by the virtual complainant.

Further advancing his objections to bail, the police prosecutor revealed that Harry is currently being investigated for car theft and fraud, and there is a likelihood of other charges being brought against him.

According to Prosecutor Harris, at the time of his arrest, Harry could not provide police ranks with a reasonable explanation as to why the suspected stolen items were in his custody.

Moreover, the prosecutor stressed that it was Harry along with others who robbed the victim of his belongings.

Harry, Prosecutor Harris added, should not be released on bail based on the possibility that he could tamper with witnesses. These objections were upheld by Magistrate Daly.

On Thursday, another ex-policeman Timothy Waldron and Shawn Archibald, both of Unity Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown were remanded to prison for carjacking.

The first charge against the duo alleged that on November 4 last, at Irving Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of each other and armed with a gun, they robbed Ryhaan Shah of one Toyota Allion valued $4M, a cell phone valued $10,000 and $15,000 in cash.

It was also alleged that on the same day in question and at the same location, while being armed with a gun, they robbed Nadir Williams of a white Toyota Allion motor car valued $2.9M. And Waldron was charged for robbing Gregrick Layne at gunpoint of a Toyota Axio motorcar valued $2.5M on November 28, at Pere Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Together, the men face other charges for robbery under-arms, whereby it is alleged that they stole cash, cellular phones, clothing and a television.

Earlier this year, both Waldron and Archibald were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate on a series of robbery under-arms charges. According to reports, Waldron and Archibald, a construction worker, were allegedly captured on CCTV gun-butting a miner before relieving him of several gold chains worth $740,000.

During their hearing, the court was informed that the robbery accused duo was positively identified by the victim. The cars which were used to transport Waldron and Archibald to and from their locations were found with fake registration numbers. The duo was also charged for using fake registration numbers.

Kaieteur News understands that Waldron has a pending matter for robbery under-arms at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts, while Archibald has pending matters for the same offence at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.