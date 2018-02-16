Latest update February 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Tilku’s half century hands Christ Church seven-run win over Dolphin Secondary

Feb 16, 2018 Sports 0

Ariel Tilku struck a half century to guide Christ Church to a seven-run win over Dolphin Secondary when the 27th Annual Easter Term Secondary schools five-over Windball Cricket Champions Trophy commenced recently at the National Gymnasium.
Tilku slammed six fours and five sixes in his 58 while Aaron Beharry made 20 as Christ Church managed 76 without loss batting first. Dolphin Secondary responded with 69-2, Shamar Yeawood got 38 and Jonathan Adams 22.
Cummings Lodge beat St. Winifred by 14 runs. Batting first, Cummings Lodge made 113-3.  Damain Mohamed scored 32, Keshore  Seepersaud 31 and Andrew Samaroo 24. St. Winifred replied with 99-2. Orlando Mc Donald slammed 52 (6×6) and Hemwant Sookram 22.
In the female division, St. Mary’s overcame Bishop’s High by 10 wickets. Bishop’s High took first strike and got to 98-2. Kurseece King struck 58, Jessica Joseph 22 and Vashti Indarjit 10. Saint Mary’s Secondary rattled up 104 without losing a wicket.
In another game Brickdam Secondary got the better of El-Educational Institute by nine runs. Brickdam Secondary batted first posted 64-0; Tyra Atwell scored 34 and Glennis Stephens 26. Jos-EL Educational Institute scored 55-2 in reply.
Carmel Secondary beat East Ruimveldt Secondary by 11 runs. Carmel Secondary managed 51-2, taking first strike. Siana Abrams and Shenella Ward scored 16 apiece while Selena Thom made 12. East Ruimveldt Secondary was limited to 40-1 in response.
Cummings Lodge defeated Charlestown by 16 runs. Cummings Lodge batted first and rattled up 115-2. Cassey Charles stroked 53, Sarah Amin 25 and Amerisa Baithwaite 24. Charlestown replied with 99-2. Donna Lowe got 43 not out and Crystal Grant 14.

