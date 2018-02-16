Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Quarter Finals Gold is Money booted, Silver Bullets, Bent Street and Sparta Boss win

The quarterfinals of the Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ were contested on Wednesday night with some typical and some shocking results at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. The night’s play got underway in fine style with an entertaining, all Linden affair between Swag Entertainment and Silver Bullets; that games finished 4-2 in favour of Silver Bullets.

The two sides from the Bauxite Mining Town didn’t give each other much to time on the ball and it was Damion Williams’ individual brilliance that accounted for a hat-trick which made the difference between the two teams. Shane Luckie had opened the scoring for Swag in the 19th minute before Williams equalised one minute after.

Clive Nobrega then fired Swag into the lead in the 32nd minute and Williams was on hand again with the equaliser one minute after his teammate Jermaine Samuels scored in the 34th to hand Bullets the lead for the first time in the game. And Williams took the game away from Swag when he completed his hat-trick in the 36th minute, making the score to 4-2.

Popular City team, Bent Street won the second quarterfinal 5-3 against West Demerara Champions Showstoppers. On target for Bent Street were Andrew Murray Jnr. and Sheldon Profit who both netted braces along with Solomon Austin scored the other in the 24th minute.

Delroy Ferdinand scored a brace and was assisted by Ricky Ready who scored one in a losing cause for Showstoppers.

In the third quarterfinal, Gold Is Money suffered a shock following penalty kicks at the hands of Leopold Street. Gold is Money had defeated Sparta Boss, one of the most feared Futsal teams in the nation during the group stages and at least a semifinal berth were expected by their fans that showed up for the game.

However, after a 1-1 deadlock with goals from Hubert Pedro in the 15th for Gold is Money and Okeene Fraser in the 24th for the winners, the game had to be decided from the penalty spot and Leopold Street won 1-0.

Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson netted a double in the perennial favourites, Sparta Boss 2-1 win over Ol Skool Ballers in the fourth quarterfinal game on Wednesday night. Quason McAulay netted for the losers.

Tomorrow’s semifinal fixtures which will be played at the same venue will see Silver Bullets versus Bent Street in the first match followed by Leopold Street against Sparta Boss. (Calvin Chapman)