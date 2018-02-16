Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Dem / East Bank Dem. Zone Champs Showstoppers battle Showtime ESPN for title tonight

Tonight’s showdown between defending champions Showstoppers and ESPN presents a fitting conclusion for what has undoubtedly been an exciting Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone Competition, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.The two combatants are stacked with players of the highest quality in the street format so fans are already assured of a riveting final which is anticipated to be graced by a large turnout for the home team.

Showstoppers are two-time champions and their form this year has been spectacular with the experienced Dexroy Adams, Stephon Jupiter and Marvin Josiah expected to lead their charge for a successful defence.

Their performances in quarter and semi-final encounters against Boom Bang and West Side Ballers are fitting examples of the confidence and ruthless form they are in. They inflicted a 4-0 drubbing against Boom Bang in their quarter-final clash and improved that performance with a crushing 6-0 triumph over West Side Ballers.

Similarly, ESPN is loaded with players of immense talent the likes of the Lythcott siblings Trevon and Keon, while the dribbling ability of Pernell Schultz is always a joy to watch. It should be end to end action for the top prize of $400,000 and the championship trophy.

The losing team will take home $200,000 and a trophy, while both teams are automatic qualifiers for the national playoffs. Meanwhile, Dream Team and West Side Ballers will square off in the third place playoff and this encounter should set the tone for the evening. The winners will cart off $100,000 and losers $50,000.

Apart from Banks DIH under its Guinness brand being the main sponsor, Colours Boutique on Robb Street has also added its support to the competition.