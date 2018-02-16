Latest update February 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

GSA/Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Caribbean Champion Taylor Fernandes win on opening night

Category ‘A’ play between winner Taylor Fernandes -4 (left) and Jonathan DeGroot on Wednesday evening

The Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with Bounty Farm Ltd, Handicap Squash Tournament served off on Valentine’s night (Wednesday) with just a handful of matches in the Open Category and two in Category ‘A’.
Taylor Fernandes (-4) battled Jonathan DeGroot (8) and won that first game in style only conceding 3 points. DeGroot fought back in the second game to win 15-13. Fernandes triumphed in the third game despite a shaky moment after reaching zero from her four point deficit, and showed her superior skill, holding her nerve to win the match 15-11, 13-15, 15-14.
In the other Open category games, Javid Rahaman made light work of Tian Edwards while Brian Young closed the 3 point handicap gap on Andrea King to take both games.
Category ‘A’ match-ups for the night saw Shiloh Asregardo dominate to win in straight sets  against Ashanti Persuad. Abosade Cadogan didn’t drop a single point as she easily took care of Kayden Pynaendy.
Scores for the evening: Javid Rahaman (-2) beat Tian Edwards (13)15-13, 15-14. Taylor Fernandes (-4) beat Jonathan DeGroot (8) 15-11, 13-15. 15-14. Brian Young (8) beat Andrea King (11)15-9, 15-8. Abosaide Cadogan (0) beat Kayden Pynaendy (13) 15-13, 15-13. Shiloh Asregado (0) beat Ashanti Persuad (0) 15-4, 15-3. Matches will continue today from 18:00hrs at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts.

