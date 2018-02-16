GSA/Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Caribbean Champion Taylor Fernandes win on opening night

The Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with Bounty Farm Ltd, Handicap Squash Tournament served off on Valentine’s night (Wednesday) with just a handful of matches in the Open Category and two in Category ‘A’.

Taylor Fernandes (-4) battled Jonathan DeGroot (8) and won that first game in style only conceding 3 points. DeGroot fought back in the second game to win 15-13. Fernandes triumphed in the third game despite a shaky moment after reaching zero from her four point deficit, and showed her superior skill, holding her nerve to win the match 15-11, 13-15, 15-14.

In the other Open category games, Javid Rahaman made light work of Tian Edwards while Brian Young closed the 3 point handicap gap on Andrea King to take both games.

Category ‘A’ match-ups for the night saw Shiloh Asregardo dominate to win in straight sets against Ashanti Persuad. Abosade Cadogan didn’t drop a single point as she easily took care of Kayden Pynaendy.

Scores for the evening: Javid Rahaman (-2) beat Tian Edwards (13)15-13, 15-14. Taylor Fernandes (-4) beat Jonathan DeGroot (8) 15-11, 13-15. 15-14. Brian Young (8) beat Andrea King (11)15-9, 15-8. Abosaide Cadogan (0) beat Kayden Pynaendy (13) 15-13, 15-13. Shiloh Asregado (0) beat Ashanti Persuad (0) 15-4, 15-3. Matches will continue today from 18:00hrs at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts.