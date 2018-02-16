GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Timehri Red Ground to host seven games this weekend

Competitive football is set to make a grand return to the Timehri Red Ground tomorrow and Sunday when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League continues.

The regular venue, Grove Playfield has been left in an unplayable state due to consistent rainfall well over one week now. Timehri Panthers Football Club which has made a welcome return to competitive football in the EBFA has approached the association to host matches at the venue.

A subsequent inspection of the remedial works being done, led by Adrian Gonsalves was made by EBFA officials and a decision made in the affirmative to schedule matches for that venue.

Agricola Red Triangle head the point’s table with 9 followed by Grove High Tech (8), Samatta Point/Kaneville (7), Herstelling Raiders (6), Mocha Champs (4), Timehri Panthers, Friendship All Stars, Swan FC, Kuru Kururu Warriors and Diamond Upsetters all on 3 points apiece with Soesdyke and Diamond United yet to get off the mark.

Following is the schedule of matches:

Saturday February 17th Match Day 6

Team Team Time Venue

Friendship vs Timehri 09:30hrs Timehri Red Ground

Agricola vs Diamond Upsetters 11:00hrs “ “ “

Grove vs Diamond United 12:30hrs “ “ “

Sunday February 18th Match Day 7

Mocha vs Samatta Point/KV 09:30hrs “ “ “

Herstelling vs Soesdyke 11:00hrs “ “ “

Friendship vs Kuru Kururu 12:30hrs “ “ “

Swan FC vs Timehri 14:00hrs “ “ “