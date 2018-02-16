Latest update February 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advertisement: Article Continues Below

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Timehri Red Ground to host seven games this weekend

Feb 16, 2018 Sports 0

This Kuru Kururu Warriors player is being closely observed by his Grove counterpart with colleagues in pursuit on January 19 last at the Grove Playfield.

Competitive football is set to make a grand return to the Timehri Red Ground tomorrow and Sunday when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League continues.
The regular venue, Grove Playfield has been left in an unplayable state due to consistent rainfall well over one week now. Timehri Panthers Football Club which has made a welcome return to competitive football in the EBFA has approached the association to host matches at the venue.
A subsequent inspection of the remedial works being done, led by Adrian Gonsalves was made by EBFA officials and a decision made in the affirmative to schedule matches for that venue.
Agricola Red Triangle head the point’s table with 9 followed by Grove High Tech (8), Samatta Point/Kaneville (7), Herstelling Raiders (6), Mocha Champs (4), Timehri Panthers, Friendship All Stars, Swan FC, Kuru Kururu Warriors and Diamond Upsetters all on 3 points apiece with Soesdyke and Diamond United yet to get off the mark.
Following is the schedule of matches:
Saturday February 17th Match Day 6
Team                                       Team                           Time                Venue
Friendship       vs                     Timehri                        09:30hrs          Timehri Red Ground
Agricola          vs                     Diamond Upsetters     11:00hrs          “          “     “
Grove              vs                     Diamond United         12:30hrs          “          “     “
Sunday February 18th Match Day 7
Mocha             vs                     Samatta Point/KV       09:30hrs          “          “     “
Herstelling       vs                     Soesdyke                     11:00hrs          “          “     “
Friendship       vs                     Kuru Kururu               12:30hrs          “          “     “
Swan FC         vs                     Timehri                        14:00hrs          “          “     “

More in this category

Sports

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Timehri Red Ground to host seven games this weekend

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Timehri Red Ground...

Feb 16, 2018

Competitive football is set to make a grand return to the Timehri Red Ground tomorrow and Sunday when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra...
Read More
Yadram cops EBSC cricketer of the year award, Albert is highest run scorer

Yadram cops EBSC cricketer of the year award,...

Feb 16, 2018

Tilku’s half century hands Christ Church seven-run win over Dolphin Secondary

Tilku’s half century hands Christ Church...

Feb 16, 2018

Regional Super50 Festival Jaguars without key players for do-or-die final group game against Scorpions tonight

Regional Super50 Festival Jaguars without key...

Feb 16, 2018

Paradise Playground being rehabilitated

Paradise Playground being rehabilitated

Feb 16, 2018

Milo Schools’ U-18 Football Buxton, Uitvlugt and Lodge win on Wednesday evening

Milo Schools’ U-18 Football Buxton, Uitvlugt...

Feb 16, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]