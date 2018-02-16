Ex-cop slapped with carjacking, armed robbery charges

An ex-police officer and a construction worker who were recently charged and remanded to prison after allegedly carrying out a series of armed robberies were yesterday back before a City Magistrate, this time slapped with six additional charges.

The ex-policeman, Timothy Waldron, 39, and Shawn Archibald, 29, both of Unity Place, South Ruimveldt, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and were slapped with three joint charges.

The first charge alleged that both of them on November 4 last, at Irving Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of each other and armed with a gun, they robbed Ryhann Shah of one Toyota Allion valued $4M, one phone valued $10,000 and $15,000 in cash, property of the said Ryhann Shah.

It is also alleged that the duo on November 28, last, at Pere Street Kitty, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, they robbed Nadir Williams of a cellular phone valued $120,000, one handbag valued $3,000, a wallet valued $10,000 and $10,000 cash, property of the said Nadir Williams.

It was also alleged that on the same day in question and at the same location, while being armed with a gun robbed Nadir Williams of a white Allion motor car valued $2.9 M.

The ex-policeman was also slapped with three separate armed robbery charges.

The first charge alleged that on June 16, 2017, at Station Street, Kitty, he robbed Gregrick Layne of several phones valued $240,000, one television valued $100,000 and a quantity of clothing valued $280,000.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, while being armed with a gun he robbed Roxanne Ramcharran, of $400,000 cash, and three Iphones valued $550,000.

The last charge alleged that on November 28 at Pere Street Kitty, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Gregrick Layne of one Toyota Axio valued $2.5M, property of the said Gregrick Layne.

Both men denied all the charges after they were read to them by the magistrate. Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield strongly objected to bail being granted to both defendants citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charges attracts.

The prosecutor also based his objection on the fact that a gun was used to carry out the offences.

The prosecutor added that the defendants were positively identified by one of the virtual complainants and if bail is granted they would not return to court for the trial.

He added that the vehicles which were stolen were found in the defendants’ possessions.

The court also heard that the defendants have several matters of a similar nature in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The prosecutor objection was upheld by the Magistrate and the defendants were both remanded to prison.

They were both instructed to make their next court appearance on March 5 for statements.

A few weeks ago, both defendants appeared before a City Magistrate and were remanded on a series of armed robbery charges.

Waldron and the construction worker were reportedly captured on closed circuit television cameras gun-butting a miner and robbing him of several gold chains valued $740,000. The prosecutor had told the court that both men were positively identified by the victim. The cars that were used during the commission of the robberies were found with fake registration numbers. They were also charged for fraudulently using fake registration numbers.