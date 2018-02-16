‘Crime wave’ CoI postponed – ‘prerequisite arrangements’ not in place says Justice Trotman

Latest update February 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
The nation will have to wait just a bit longer to know exactly who was behind the slaughter of eight miners at Lindo Creek ten years ago.
The media was seated; the cameras were in place at 9:00 hrs for the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry, which is being held at the Ministry of the Presidency in Waterloo Street.
But around 10:00 hrs, CoI Chairman Justice Donald Trotman entered and announced that the hearings had been adjourned, since certain ‘prerequisite arrangements’ were not in place.
“We had scheduled commencement of public hearings today, but due to regrettable circumstances over which we had no control whatsoever, because certain prerequisite arrangements for the functioning of the Commission have not been put in place, we are unable to hold any public hearings for that matter (the Lindo Creek CoI), or any other inquiries until these important prerequisites are put in place.”
However, Justice Trotman declined to say what the “prerequisite arrangements” that have to be put in place before the hearings begin.
Repeatedly apologising to the media, the CoI Chairman revealed that some relatives of the slain miners were expected to have testified yesterday.
“But some of them were not able to come and some may arrive late, and the uncertainty of their presence is one of the factors” in the postponement.
Justice Trotman also said that he hopes that the hearings could commence next week.
The Lindo Creek CoI was scheduled for yesterday, and on February 19 to February 22.
