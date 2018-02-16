Children Mashramani Regional Competition off to impressive start

It was euphoria in the National Cultural Centre yesterday as the competition in dance and masquerade kicked off the official opening of the 2018 Children’s Mashramani Regional Competition.

Scores of students, teachers, parents and people from all the administrative regions showed up at the National Cultural Centre to support the event.

The final, which was highly competitive, started off with a bang as students took to the stage to showcase their talents in the form of dance, masquerade and social commentary.

With immense talent being showcased, yesterday, the six judges had their jobs cut out for them. The scene yesterday could be described as a cultural explosion.

Students used the opportunity to showcase Guyana’s six races, and most importantly our way of life through their different presentations.

The dance segment received great response from the audience; however, it was the hip-hop segment that got persons out of their seats.

Continuous screams and cheers could be heard from the crowd as one after the other, students went on stage to perform their routines.

Currently, there are over 4,000 students actively participating in this year’s children’s competition throughout the 10 regions in the area of dance, masquerade, calypso, costume, dramatic poetry, physical display and singing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources, yesterday, launched its 2018 mash band with the theme “Guyana Beacons-from Potential to Prosperity.”

The launch took place at the Indigenous Peoples’ Benab, Sophia Exhibition Site, Sophia.

The costume, designed and made by local designer, Nelson Nurse, depicts Guyana’s natural resources.

“A lot of us have the idea that Guyana is going towards this oil industry but our gold industry still exists. We don’t want to move the focus from what we already have so (the costume) is celebrating what we have, with the expectation of getting more,” Nurse explained.

The costume is black and gold. The gold, he explained, represents the gold that Guyana already has while the black represents the oil that is to come.

Minister Simona Broomes, Junior Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, urged the staff to participate in the float parade.

She stated that she will be leading by example on February 23, when she takes part in the parade alongside her staff members and others that will be a part of the ministry’s bans.