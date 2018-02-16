BrainCentral and Scotiabank launch inaugural Math Olympiad

Students of Grades Six and Nine will get a chance to test their knowledge of Mathematics and win a tablet with the BrainCentral-Scotiabank Inaugural Math Olympiad on March 3, 2018.

BrainCentral, an online educational portal, and Scotiabank, Guyana’s most international bank, this week announced the event which is aimed at helping Grades Six and nine students and others who are preparing for examinations.

The Math Olympiad is designed as a competition where participants go online on March 3, 2018 and simultaneously take two timed quizzes. These quizzes will be for students at the Grades Six and Grade Nine levels respectively.

They will consist of 40 questions to be completed in 50 minutes. The top five winners will be selected and awarded tablets after the second and final round.

Students are required to review the rules and sign up for the competition at www.braincentral.online. The top five students in each category will each win a tablet.

Chief Executive Officer of BrainCentral, Lance Hinds noted: “The BrainCentral educational portal is a convenient, online environment that helps students as they study for exams. It allows participants to test and improve their skills via quizzes, lessons and live tutorials. There are 45,000 plus questions ranging from Grade Four to Grade 11.

“Participants also get to socialise with friends and compare experiences taking the many quizzes and related content that are available. It is available 24/7 and parents can be involved by sitting with the children as they go through the lessons and quizzes. A primary benefit of BrainCentral is that you can practice from the comfort of your home at any time.”

BrainCentral has launched its app for Android phones and is currently testing the iOS version, which should be released shortly. This gives users even greater flexibility to access the portal from a smartphone.

Scotiabank’s Marketing Manager, Jennifer Cipriani stated that she is excited about this partnership for many reasons.

“This event is the first of its kind in Guyana and we are very pleased to be associated with a trailblazing learning environment such as BrainCentral. It is also benefiting our youths in a topic area that has been problematic over the years – mathematics. Last, but not least, most of our youths are addicted to technology. This event is a great way to steer this addiction in a positive direction where they can improve and test their knowledge using technology.”

In the second round, the top five participants from the first quizzes will be required to do a similar online quiz in a live exam environment and pass with a score that is no less than five per cent of the online quiz test score, to be declared winner.

“We want the online quiz to be completed by students, without help from others, to keep it fair,” Hinds explained.

The winners will be announced within two weeks of the completion of the classroom test.

For more information go to www.braincentral.online.