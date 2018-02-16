Blame yuh neighbour fuh yuh thiefing children

Corruption is a disease dat eats away at de foundation of people’s faith in govt. It undermines de stability of nations. Gandhi seh suh.

Dem boys know only two presidents of Guyana never seh nutten bout corruption because dem was two crooks of de highest order.

Burnham was de first one. Couple years after he dead, Jagdeo come to de front. He was de second crook. Burnham was a thief so too was Jagdeo.

Everybody know if a family got ten children and all of dem is thief, who dem learn dat from? Certainly not dem neighbour.

But if one of dem children tun out to be a thief man you can’t blame de parents. Jagdeo is an individual who tun out like dat.

Jagdeo never jail nobody fuh corruption. People use to tell him bout corruption and he use to seh “Bring de evidence.” De Waterfalls boss man carry evidence.

He watch de document and seh “Oh God. I can’t believe this, Listen, Tek it now to Mr. Heyligar.”

Is since then he, Jagdeo, tek a dislike fuh de Waterfalls boss man.

Jagdeo so corrupt dat he use to lock up de people who report corruption.

De people who never use to condone corruption was Papa Cheddi, Janet, and Uncle Dessy. Uncle Sam use to tolerate it because nuff things happen under him and he did nutten.

Guyana is still reeling and bleeding because of dem actions and inactions. Yesterday Soulja Bai seh if you see corruption at de bottom, put you pot a fire it deh at de top.

He know dat fish does spoil from de head.

He was talking at de police force conference. Hoyte and Cheddi never ignore corruption. Janet try she best.

But as soon as Jagdeo get in office he light back Burnham fire. And during he years as president, he totally ignore corruption and complaints. No wonder de police force is what it is today.

De police stop you, is a towel. A man rob you and de police come. If you don’t pay dem you never ketch de criminal.

These things can’t change overnight, Soulja Bai. When you cultivate a culture it does tek generations to die out.

Talk half and Soulja Bai got to weed out de top of every institution, including GECOM. Remember dem outdated radio sets and $2 pliers?