Big Domino Tournament set for Sunday in Linden

The Linden community will come alive this Sunday when President of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Faye Joseph hosts a tournament at the Supervisors Club in the Mining Town, starting at 13:00hrs.

According to Organising Secretary Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, the event will see teams from Georgetown, Bartica and other regions converge in the Linden Township to battle the hosts in what is anticipated to be an enthralling showdown for the prizes on offer as well as bragging rights.

“It is another avenue to renew the long standing rivalry that exists between the communities and we are excited to go to Linden and beat them on their hometurf,” Wiltshire related via telephone.

According to Wiltshire, the winning team will receive $ 175, 000, while the runner-up takes home 75,000 and 3rd place $ 35,000 along with trophies.

Among the sponsors on board are: Faye Joseph, Tropical Reflections / Foreign Links, Dave and Celena, And 1 foreign products, Broad Money, Sports Rent and Car Rental, Ivor Hardware Store, Jermaine and Family Grocery Store, Hinds Gas Station and Rite Pharmacy.

Teams interested in participating in the competition can contact Wiltshire on tele# 665-5855, Faye Joseph, Speedy or Arthur Chung also known as Swagga Boss in Linden.