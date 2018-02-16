Yadram cops EBSC cricketer of the year award, Albert is highest run scorer

All-rounders Bhaskar Yadram and Vivian Albert dominated the awards when the when the Enterprise Busta Sports Club (EBSC) hosted its 2017 awards ceremony last weekend. Yadram, who represented West Indies in the ICC Youth World Cup in New Zealand this year, grabbed the Cricketer-of-the-Year award among other prizes.

The right-handed batsman was rewarded for making the Guyana Senior and the West Indies U19 Team that toured South Africa and Zimbabwe last year. Yadram who was one of the club’s centurions last season also carted off the Most Improved Player trophy.

On the tour to South Africa, Yadram emerged as the Man-of-the-Series. He was the leading West Indies run scorer notching up 205 runs at an average of 41. He claimed five wickets at an average of 22.60.

Yadram made his First-Class debut for reigning and four-time champions Guyana Jaguars in 2017 where he played against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Providence. Albert bagged four awards after an outstanding year with both bat and ball. He scored the most runs by an Enterprise batsman during the season, 637, and also captured the most wickets, 24.

Albert recorded the highest individual score of the year 150 not out. Other centurions were Rajendra Chandrika, Kamesh Yadram and Ameir Habib. Pradesh Balkishun and Shelly Balkishun were rewarded for their selection on the national U17 and female U19 teams respectively.

Bishram Samaroo took the awards for the best bowling figures (4-14) and the best bowling average of 3.5- while Rajindra Chandrika batting average of 112.3 was the highest for the club.

Seemangal Yadram, V. Gobin and Khalel Mohamed were recognised for their input in the smooth running of the club while Curators Chatterpaul Singh and Gobin received prizes.

Club Secretary, Chandrapaul Tickaram, was also honoured by President Parmanand Dindyal for his dedicated work during the past season. The club presented trophies of appreciation to News Room Sport Editor/News Anchor Avenash Ramzan, Guyana Times/TVG Sport Editor John Ramsingh and Kaieteur News Sport Reporter Zaheer Mohamed for their coverage of the club’s activities during the past 12 months.

Dindyal in his brief remarks told the gathering that the club had an outstanding year on and off the field and hence the reason to show appreciation to those who made it possible. The club also expressed gratitude to Muneshwar Hardware, R.P Construction, Star Sports, Rajesh Woodworking and Construction, Puran Lumber Yard, Harry Sanichara, Navin and Sons Construction, Factory Price, Trophy Stall and Super J’s Fashion.