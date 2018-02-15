You got to be like a pit bull pun some of these MoFos

Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Old people seh, ‘Good things come to those who believe; better things come to those who wait; and de best things come to those who don’t give up.’
Dem boys deh in de last category. Dem don’t give up. Everybody in Guyana know that and dem boys got balls like ballanjay. People seh suh.
Dem boys read de ExxonMobil oil contract and when dem see how it lopsided dem start to criticize it. And dem will never give up till Soulja Bai and dem thiefing colleagues wha he got come straight wid de Guyanese people and mek de contract right.
De Elections Commission got to get dem act right, too. Dem got to come clean. Dem panty showing too.
Dem put out advertisement and ask fuh a certain qualification. When dem realize who dem want to put ain’t got de qualification, dem change de qualification to suit dem friends.
De first ad ask fuh a Deputy Chief Elections Officer and you must have ten subjects. After dem realize that none of dem friends who dem want to tek de job ain’t got ten subjects dem lower de qualification to match wha dem friend got and who dem want.
Now dem boys got a problem wid that. Jagdeo and he party use to do de same thing. He set criteria fuh all ee friends.
He set fuh Babbie fuh give ee de drug contracts. He tell him how big warehouse he must mek. How much shelf, how much people to employ, that will qualify him all de billions in drug contract.
Now Soulja Bai want ee people go in de elections commission, but he got to set criteria to suit dem.
Dem boys will continue to watch wha will unfold wid this appointment.
Talk half and insist that Soulja Bai put de right and qualified people to do de job.
