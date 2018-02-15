Second NBS wrongful dismissal lawsuit… Court extends deadline for filing of documents

Lawyers engaged in the matter in which former New Building Society (NBS) manager, Kent Vincent, is suing the institution for wrongful dismissal, have been granted additional time to present documents on which the respective parties will rely during the trial.

This decision was made during an in-chamber hearing before Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George, at the High Court yesterday.

NBS was granted extra time to file the documents in light of the recent retention of Attorney–at-law Devindra Kissoon. NBS was given a February 22 deadline to file the documents. The matter is scheduled to come up again on March 22

Vincent a former NBS Manager had filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the financial institution.

Vincent had faced charges of conspiracy to defraud the NBS of $69M, back in 2007. He had been charged along with former NBS Chief Executive Officer, Maurice Arjoon, and fellow Manager, Kissoon Baldeo.

The men faced a trial in the Magistrates’ Court. The matter was later dismissed for lack of evidence. Citing irreparable harm from the negative publicity and loss of salaries and benefits, Arjoon and Vincent moved to the High Court to seek redress.

In separate lawsuits, both the former CEO and the Manager each claimed $550 million worth in damages from NBS for the wrongful dismissal.

Arjoon was recently granted judgment by the Court to the tune of some $79 million, six years after the case was initially filed.

Kent Vincent, who is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Food for the Poor (Guyana), has been anticipating his day in court.