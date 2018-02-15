Police officers visit family of Inspector killed in Lethem crash

Divisional Commander of ‘B’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Lyndon Alves was among police and other officials who expressed condolences yesterday to the family of Inspector Ian Welch, who died in a vehicular accident at Lethem on Wednesday.

The ranks, including Force Welfare Officer Deputy Superintendent Lorraine Saul, Force Chaplain Pastor Patrick Doolichand and Reverend Raphael Massiah of the First Assembly of God Church, consoled the bereaved mother, sister and wife of Inspector Welch, and informed them that the Force will be lending its full support to the family in their time of turmoil.

Reverend Massiah who is one of the founding members of the Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc. shared prayers with family members as he listened to their heartfelt remarks about Inspector Welch.

The Force’s Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc, was founded on October 25, 2015 by Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, who sought to actively engage and continuously support the relatives of ranks who died in the line-of-duty, considering that in most cases, those fallen, would have been the main breadwinner of their families.

According to reports, Inspector Welch and other ranks were on patrol at Rattlesnake Hill Trail Road, Central Rupununi, Lethem, when their vehicle developed a blowout and overturned. Inspector Welch, who was a front seat passenger, sustained severe injuries and died at the scene of the accident.

Five other ranks were admitted to the Lethem Hospital with minor injuries.